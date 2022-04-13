Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|4
|5
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Hiura 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Wong 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.190
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.313
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Peterson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|3
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Santander rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|b-Gutierrez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.095
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|1-McKenna pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chirinos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Milwaukee
|020
|000
|002_4
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|020_2
|5
|0
a-struck out for Brosseau in the 8th. b-walked for Odor in the 9th.
1-ran for Bemboom in the 8th.
LOB_Milwaukee 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Tellez 2 (2), Odor (1). 3B_Wong (1). RBIs_Tellez 2 (4), Brosseau (2), Wong (1), Mountcastle (3), Mancini (1). SF_Mancini.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Adames, McCutchen 2); Baltimore 3 (Mountcastle, Bemboom, Urías). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 5; Baltimore 1 for 8.
LIDP_Hays. GIDP_Adames.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Renfroe, Tellez, Renfroe); Baltimore 1 (Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|97
|2.25
|Williams, H, 3
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|28
|7.71
|Boxberger, W, 1-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Hader, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means
|4
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|51
|3.38
|Krehbiel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Tate
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.45
|Bautista
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.00
|López, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|29
|7.71
|Fry
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|10.13
Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 3-1, Fry 2-0. HBP_Burnes (Odor), Williams (Santander). WP_Burnes.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:04. A_12,704 (45,971).
