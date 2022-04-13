Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 7 4 4 5 McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .143 Hiura 2b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .286 Wong 2b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .190 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Tellez 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .313 Brosseau 3b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .200 a-Peterson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Caratini c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .300

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 5 2 3 10 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .292 Santander rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .400 Mancini dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .217 Urías 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Odor 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .200 b-Gutierrez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Hays lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .095 Mateo ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .222 Bemboom c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .250 1-McKenna pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Chirinos c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .083

Milwaukee 020 000 002_4 7 0 Baltimore 000 000 020_2 5 0

a-struck out for Brosseau in the 8th. b-walked for Odor in the 9th.

1-ran for Bemboom in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Tellez 2 (2), Odor (1). 3B_Wong (1). RBIs_Tellez 2 (4), Brosseau (2), Wong (1), Mountcastle (3), Mancini (1). SF_Mancini.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Adames, McCutchen 2); Baltimore 3 (Mountcastle, Bemboom, Urías). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 5; Baltimore 1 for 8.

LIDP_Hays. GIDP_Adames.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Renfroe, Tellez, Renfroe); Baltimore 1 (Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Burnes 7 3 0 0 1 8 97 2.25 Williams, H, 3 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 28 7.71 Boxberger, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Hader, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.00

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means 4 2 2 2 1 2 51 3.38 Krehbiel 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Tate 2 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.45 Bautista 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 3.00 López, L, 0-1 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 29 7.71 Fry 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 10.13

Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 3-1, Fry 2-0. HBP_Burnes (Odor), Williams (Santander). WP_Burnes.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:04. A_12,704 (45,971).

