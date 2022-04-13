Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hiura 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gutierrez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Peterson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKenna pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chirinos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|020
|000
|002
|—
|4
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
DP_Milwaukee 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Milwaukee 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Tellez 2 (2), Odor (1). 3B_Wong (1). SF_Mancini (1).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burnes
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Williams H,3
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Boxberger W,1-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hader S,3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Means
|4
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Krehbiel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tate
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bautista
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|López L,0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Fry
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Burnes (Odor), Williams (Santander). WP_Burnes.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:04. A_12,704 (45,971).
Copyright
