Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 10:26 pm
Milwaukee Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 30 2 5 2
McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 1
Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 Santander rf 2 0 1 0
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0 Mancini dh 3 0 0 1
Hiura 2b 2 1 1 0 Urías 3b 4 0 0 0
Wong 2b 1 1 1 1 Odor 2b 2 0 1 0
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Gutierrez ph 0 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 4 1 2 2 Hays lf 4 0 0 0
Brosseau 3b 2 0 1 1 Mateo ss 4 1 1 0
Peterson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Bemboom c 2 0 1 0
Caratini c 3 0 1 0 McKenna pr 0 1 0 0
Chirinos c 1 0 0 0
Milwaukee 020 000 002 4
Baltimore 000 000 020 2

DP_Milwaukee 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Milwaukee 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Tellez 2 (2), Odor (1). 3B_Wong (1). SF_Mancini (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Burnes 7 3 0 0 1 8
Williams H,3 1-3 2 2 2 1 1
Boxberger W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hader S,3-3 1 0 0 0 1 0
Baltimore
Means 4 2 2 2 1 2
Krehbiel 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tate 2 1 0 0 0 1
Bautista 1 1 0 0 1 1
López L,0-1 2-3 3 2 2 1 1
Fry 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Burnes (Odor), Williams (Santander). WP_Burnes.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:04. A_12,704 (45,971).

