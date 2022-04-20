Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 5 2 4 13 Vogelbach dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .324 Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .227 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .326 Tsutsugo 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .194 Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182 c-Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Castillo rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 VanMeter 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200 a-Chavis ph-2b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .500 Newman ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .206 Knapp c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .091 b-Pérez ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 8 4 1 7 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .195 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .270 Renfroe rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .233 Narváez c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .269 Hiura dh 4 1 1 3 0 2 .222 Peterson 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .111 Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200

Pittsburgh 000 000 020_2 5 0 Milwaukee 010 000 30x_4 8 0

a-singled for VanMeter in the 8th. b-struck out for Knapp in the 8th. c-struck out for Gamel in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Renfroe (3), Taylor (3). HR_Tellez (3), off Keller; Hiura (1), off Yajure. RBIs_Hayes 2 (4), Tellez (8), Hiura 3 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Tsutsugo, Hayes); Milwaukee 3 (Hiura, Taylor, Adames). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Milwaukee 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Wong.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Tellez, Adames).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 0-3 5 1-3 4 1 1 0 7 75 6.23 Banda 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.08 Yajure 1 4 3 3 0 0 22 9.00 Fletcher 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 17 7.71 Stratton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.40

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff, W, 2-1 6 1 0 0 2 9 95 4.30 Boxberger, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.00 Suter 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 9 10.80 Williams, H, 6 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 8.31 Hader, S, 6-6 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 2-0, Williams 2-2. HBP_Fletcher (Narváez). WP_Williams.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:55. A_20,790 (41,900).

