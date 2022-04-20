Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|4
|13
|
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.324
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.227
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.326
|Tsutsugo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|c-Marisnick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Castillo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|VanMeter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|a-Chavis ph-2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Knapp c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|b-Pérez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|1
|7
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Narváez c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Hiura dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.222
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|020_2
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|30x_4
|8
|0
a-singled for VanMeter in the 8th. b-struck out for Knapp in the 8th. c-struck out for Gamel in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Renfroe (3), Taylor (3). HR_Tellez (3), off Keller; Hiura (1), off Yajure. RBIs_Hayes 2 (4), Tellez (8), Hiura 3 (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Tsutsugo, Hayes); Milwaukee 3 (Hiura, Taylor, Adames). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Milwaukee 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Wong.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Tellez, Adames).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 0-3
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|75
|6.23
|Banda
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.08
|Yajure
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|22
|9.00
|Fletcher
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|7.71
|Stratton
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.40
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 2-1
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|95
|4.30
|Boxberger, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|Suter
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|10.80
|Williams, H, 6
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|8.31
|Hader, S, 6-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 2-0, Williams 2-2. HBP_Fletcher (Narváez). WP_Williams.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:55. A_20,790 (41,900).
