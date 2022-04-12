Trending:
Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 11:02 pm
1 min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 9 4 3 5
Wong 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .150
Adames ss 4 3 2 0 1 0 .316
Yelich lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .333
McCutchen dh 4 0 2 3 0 0 .300
Tellez 1b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .250
Renfroe rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .118
Narváez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .125
Cain cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .250
Peterson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 7 4 6 14
Mullins cf 5 1 2 4 0 0 .238
Mountcastle dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .300
Mancini 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .250
Hays lf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .118
Urías 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .263
Santander rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .385
Owings ss-2b 3 1 0 0 1 3 .000
Gutierrez 3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Mateo ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Chirinos c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .091
b-McKenna ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Bemboom c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 202 000 100_5 9 1
Baltimore 040 000 000_4 7 3

a-pinch hit for Gutierrez in the 6th. b-struck out for Chirinos in the 8th.

E_Narváez (1), Owings (1), Watkins (1), Urías (1). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_McCutchen (3), Renfroe (1), Yelich (2), Adames (2), Mancini (3), Mullins (1). HR_Mullins (1), off Lauer. RBIs_McCutchen 3 (3), Renfroe (1), Mullins 4 (6). CS_Adames (1), McCutchen (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Renfroe, Wong, Narváez, Tellez, Cain); Baltimore 5 (Santander, Mateo, McKenna 2, Urías). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 14; Baltimore 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_Peterson, Yelich 2, Hays. GIDP_Cain.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Urías, Owings, Mancini).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lauer 4 1-3 3 4 3 2 5 89 6.23
Cousins 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 23 3.00
Milner, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Boxberger, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Williams, H, 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 23 0.00
Hader, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 0.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Watkins 3 4 4 1 2 1 57 3.00
Akin 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 35 0.00
Bautista, L, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 16 4.50
Pérez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Baker 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 3.00
Krehbiel 1 0 0 0 0 1 24 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Milner 2-0, Pérez 1-1. WP_Watkins.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:38. A_11,814 (45,971).

