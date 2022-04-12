Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|4
|3
|5
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Adames ss
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.300
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.118
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|6
|14
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.238
|Mountcastle dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.300
|Mancini 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.118
|Urías 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.385
|Owings ss-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Gutierrez 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Mateo ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Chirinos c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|b-McKenna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bemboom c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|202
|000
|100_5
|9
|1
|Baltimore
|040
|000
|000_4
|7
|3
a-pinch hit for Gutierrez in the 6th. b-struck out for Chirinos in the 8th.
E_Narváez (1), Owings (1), Watkins (1), Urías (1). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_McCutchen (3), Renfroe (1), Yelich (2), Adames (2), Mancini (3), Mullins (1). HR_Mullins (1), off Lauer. RBIs_McCutchen 3 (3), Renfroe (1), Mullins 4 (6). CS_Adames (1), McCutchen (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Renfroe, Wong, Narváez, Tellez, Cain); Baltimore 5 (Santander, Mateo, McKenna 2, Urías). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 14; Baltimore 1 for 13.
Runners moved up_Peterson, Yelich 2, Hays. GIDP_Cain.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Urías, Owings, Mancini).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer
|4
|1-3
|3
|4
|3
|2
|5
|89
|6.23
|Cousins
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|3.00
|Milner, W, 1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Boxberger, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Williams, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|23
|0.00
|Hader, S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins
|3
|
|4
|4
|1
|2
|1
|57
|3.00
|Akin
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|0.00
|Bautista, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|4.50
|Pérez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Baker
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.00
|Krehbiel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Milner 2-0, Pérez 1-1. WP_Watkins.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:38. A_11,814 (45,971).
