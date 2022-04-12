Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 11:02 pm
< a min read
      
Milwaukee Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 9 4 Totals 34 4 7 4
Wong 2b 5 0 0 0 Mullins cf 5 1 2 4
Adames ss 4 3 2 0 Mountcastle dh 5 0 1 0
Yelich lf 4 1 1 0 Mancini 1b 5 0 2 0
McCutchen dh 4 0 2 3 Hays lf 3 0 1 0
Tellez 1b 4 1 0 0 Urías 2b-3b 4 0 1 0
Renfroe rf 3 0 1 1 Santander rf 3 0 0 0
Narváez c 4 0 1 0 Owings ss-2b 3 1 0 0
Cain cf 4 0 2 0 Gutierrez 3b 1 1 0 0
Peterson 3b 4 0 0 0 Mateo ph-ss 2 0 0 0
Chirinos c 2 1 0 0
McKenna ph 1 0 0 0
Bemboom c 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee 202 000 100 5
Baltimore 040 000 000 4

E_Narváez (1), Owings (1), Watkins (1), Urías (1). DP_Milwaukee 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_McCutchen (3), Renfroe (1), Yelich (2), Adames (2), Mancini (3), Mullins (1). HR_Mullins (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Lauer 4 1-3 3 4 3 2 5
Cousins 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3
Milner W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Boxberger H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Williams H,2 1 1 0 0 2 3
Hader S,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 2
Baltimore
Watkins 3 4 4 1 2 1
Akin 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Bautista L,0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Pérez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Baker 1 1 0 0 1 0
Krehbiel 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Watkins.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

T_3:38. A_11,814 (45,971).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|19 Building Your Team
4|19 Data Trends Seattle: Executive Dinner
4|19 Zeroing in on Network: 2022 Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories