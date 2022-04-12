Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|
|Adames ss
|4
|3
|2
|0
|
|Mountcastle dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Urías 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Owings ss-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chirinos c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKenna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bemboom c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|202
|000
|100
|—
|5
|Baltimore
|040
|000
|000
|—
|4
E_Narváez (1), Owings (1), Watkins (1), Urías (1). DP_Milwaukee 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_McCutchen (3), Renfroe (1), Yelich (2), Adames (2), Mancini (3), Mullins (1). HR_Mullins (1).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lauer
|4
|1-3
|3
|4
|3
|2
|5
|Cousins
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Milner W,1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boxberger H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Williams H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Hader S,2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Watkins
|3
|
|4
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Akin
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bautista L,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pérez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baker
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Krehbiel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Watkins.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:38. A_11,814 (45,971).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.