Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 1

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|9
|
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen dh
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rivas ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiura 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cain cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hermosillo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ortega ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Milwaukee
|301
|020
|03x
|—
|9
E_Wisdom (1), Hermosillo (2). DP_Chicago 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Wisdom (7), Adames (5). HR_Gomes (1), Tellez (4), Yelich (3), Renfroe (5). SB_Cain (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Steele L,1-3
|3
|
|7
|4
|2
|1
|4
|Effross
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rucker
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|6
|St. John
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lauer W,2-0
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|11
|Gott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cousins
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
WP_Rucker.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:03. A_37,263 (41,900).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.