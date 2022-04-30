Trending:
Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 1

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 10:31 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 38 9 12 9
Madrigal 2b 4 0 0 0 McCutchen dh 5 1 0 0
Contreras dh 3 0 2 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 0
Rivas ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Yelich lf 5 2 3 2
Wisdom 3b 4 0 2 0 Renfroe rf 5 3 3 2
Suzuki rf 3 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 5 0 1 1
Schwindel 1b 4 0 0 0 Cain cf 3 1 0 0
Gomes c 3 1 1 1 Tellez 1b 4 1 2 3
Happ lf 3 0 1 0 Brosseau 3b 3 0 1 1
Hermosillo cf 3 0 0 0 Jackson c 4 0 1 0
Ortega ph 1 0 0 0
Hoerner ss 3 0 0 0
Chicago 010 000 000 1
Milwaukee 301 020 03x 9

E_Wisdom (1), Hermosillo (2). DP_Chicago 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Wisdom (7), Adames (5). HR_Gomes (1), Tellez (4), Yelich (3), Renfroe (5). SB_Cain (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Steele L,1-3 3 7 4 2 1 4
Effross 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rucker 2 2 2 2 2 6
St. John 2 3 3 3 0 4
Milwaukee
Lauer W,2-0 7 5 1 1 1 11
Gott 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cousins 1 1 0 0 2 3

WP_Rucker.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:03. A_37,263 (41,900).

