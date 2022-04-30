Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|3
|15
|
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.203
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Rivas ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.317
|Hermosillo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.083
|b-Ortega ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|9
|3
|15
|
|McCutchen dh
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Yelich lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.230
|Renfroe rf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Hiura 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.219
|Cain cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.163
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.234
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|Jackson c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000_1
|6
|2
|Milwaukee
|301
|020
|03x_9
|12
|0
a-flied out for Contreras in the 8th. b-struck out for Hermosillo in the 9th.
E_Wisdom (1), Hermosillo (2). LOB_Chicago 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Wisdom (7), Adames (5). HR_Gomes (1), off Lauer; Tellez (4), off Rucker; Yelich (3), off St. John; Renfroe (5), off St. John. RBIs_Gomes (2), Renfroe 2 (10), Hiura (4), Tellez 3 (12), Brosseau (4), Yelich 2 (12). SB_Cain (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Ortega 2, Suzuki); Milwaukee 3 (McCutchen, Renfroe, Brosseau). RISP_Chicago 0 for 4; Milwaukee 5 for 10.
GIDP_Suzuki.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Brosseau, Hiura, Tellez).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, L, 1-3
|3
|
|7
|4
|2
|1
|4
|74
|5.50
|Effross
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.80
|Rucker
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|6
|51
|4.50
|St. John
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|4
|29
|13.50
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, W, 2-0
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|11
|96
|1.93
|Gott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.16
|Cousins
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|30
|4.50
WP_Rucker.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:03. A_37,263 (41,900).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.