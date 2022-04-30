Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 3 15 Madrigal 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .203 Contreras dh 3 0 2 0 0 1 .250 a-Rivas ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .444 Wisdom 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .242 Suzuki rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .279 Schwindel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Gomes c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .231 Happ lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .317 Hermosillo cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .083 b-Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Hoerner ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .281

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 9 12 9 3 15 McCutchen dh 5 1 0 0 0 2 .232 Adames ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .226 Yelich lf 5 2 3 2 0 2 .230 Renfroe rf 5 3 3 2 0 0 .253 Hiura 2b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .219 Cain cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .163 Tellez 1b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .234 Brosseau 3b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .250 Jackson c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .286

Chicago 010 000 000_1 6 2 Milwaukee 301 020 03x_9 12 0

a-flied out for Contreras in the 8th. b-struck out for Hermosillo in the 9th.

E_Wisdom (1), Hermosillo (2). LOB_Chicago 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Wisdom (7), Adames (5). HR_Gomes (1), off Lauer; Tellez (4), off Rucker; Yelich (3), off St. John; Renfroe (5), off St. John. RBIs_Gomes (2), Renfroe 2 (10), Hiura (4), Tellez 3 (12), Brosseau (4), Yelich 2 (12). SB_Cain (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Ortega 2, Suzuki); Milwaukee 3 (McCutchen, Renfroe, Brosseau). RISP_Chicago 0 for 4; Milwaukee 5 for 10.

GIDP_Suzuki.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Brosseau, Hiura, Tellez).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Steele, L, 1-3 3 7 4 2 1 4 74 5.50 Effross 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.80 Rucker 2 2 2 2 2 6 51 4.50 St. John 2 3 3 3 0 4 29 13.50

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lauer, W, 2-0 7 5 1 1 1 11 96 1.93 Gott 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.16 Cousins 1 1 0 0 2 3 30 4.50

WP_Rucker.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:03. A_37,263 (41,900).

