Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals (4-2) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (4-4)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-1, 21.00 ERA, 3.33 WHIP, five strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

St. Louis went 90-72 overall and 45-36 in road games a season ago. The Cardinals batted .244 as a team in the 2021 season with a .725 OPS.

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

