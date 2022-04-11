Minnesota 4, Seattle 0

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 2 0 3 5 Frazier dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .158 France 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Winker lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .154 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Toro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .083 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Rodríguez cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .071 Raleigh c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 a-Kelenic ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .091 Murphy c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 10 4 3 8 Buxton cf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .333 Correa ss 4 1 0 0 0 2 .125 Arraez 3b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .556 Polanco 2b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .286 Urshela dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .333 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .077 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Sanó 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Kirilloff lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .067 Celestino lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Seattle 000 000 000_0 2 1 Minnesota 100 030 00x_4 10 3

a-walked for Raleigh in the 8th.

E_Raleigh (1), Sánchez (1), Correa (1), Kirilloff (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Minnesota 8. 2B_Suárez (1), Polanco (1), Buxton 2 (2). RBIs_Polanco 2 (3), Arraez (2), Urshela (2). SB_Buxton (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Crawford, France, Haniger); Minnesota 5 (Kepler 4, Correa 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 5; Minnesota 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Polanco. GIDP_Kepler.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flexen, L, 0-1 4 1-3 5 3 3 3 3 91 6.23 Misiewicz 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 10 5.40 Romo 1 1 0 0 0 2 26 0.00 Swanson 1 1 0 0 0 0 21 0.00 Muñoz 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 9.00

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, W, 1-0 5 1 0 0 1 2 67 0.00 Thielbar 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 0.00 Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 9.00 Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 0.00 Duran 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Misiewicz 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:00. A_12,932 (38,544).

