Minnesota 4, Seattle 0

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|2
|0
|3
|5
|
|Frazier dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Rodríguez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.071
|Raleigh c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Kelenic ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.091
|Murphy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|4
|3
|8
|
|Buxton cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Arraez 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.556
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|Urshela dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Kirilloff lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.067
|Celestino lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|1
|Minnesota
|100
|030
|00x_4
|10
|3
a-walked for Raleigh in the 8th.
E_Raleigh (1), Sánchez (1), Correa (1), Kirilloff (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Minnesota 8. 2B_Suárez (1), Polanco (1), Buxton 2 (2). RBIs_Polanco 2 (3), Arraez (2), Urshela (2). SB_Buxton (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Crawford, France, Haniger); Minnesota 5 (Kepler 4, Correa 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 5; Minnesota 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Polanco. GIDP_Kepler.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|91
|6.23
|Misiewicz
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|5.40
|Romo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|0.00
|Swanson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|0.00
|Muñoz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|9.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, W, 1-0
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|67
|0.00
|Thielbar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|0.00
|Duffey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|9.00
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|0.00
|Duran
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Misiewicz 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:00. A_12,932 (38,544).
