Minnesota 4, Seattle 0

The Associated Press
April 11, 2022 10:56 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 0 2 0 Totals 32 4 10 4
Frazier dh 4 0 0 0 Buxton cf 3 2 2 0
France 1b 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 1 0 0
Winker lf 3 0 0 0 Arraez 3b 4 1 3 1
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 3 0 2 2
Toro 2b 4 0 0 0 Urshela dh 4 0 1 1
Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0
Rodríguez cf 2 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 3 0 0 0
Raleigh c 2 0 0 0 Kirilloff lf 3 0 1 0
Kelenic ph 0 0 0 0 Celestino lf 0 0 0 0
Murphy c 0 0 0 0
Seattle 000 000 000 0
Minnesota 100 030 00x 4

E_Raleigh (1), Sánchez (1), Correa (1), Kirilloff (1). DP_Seattle 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Seattle 7, Minnesota 8. 2B_Suárez (1), Polanco (1), Buxton 2 (2). SB_Buxton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Flexen L,0-1 4 1-3 5 3 3 3 3
Misiewicz 2-3 3 1 1 0 0
Romo 1 1 0 0 0 2
Swanson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Muñoz 1 0 0 0 0 3
Minnesota
Bundy W,1-0 5 1 0 0 1 2
Thielbar 1 0 0 0 1 0
Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2
Duran 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:00. A_12,932 (38,544).

