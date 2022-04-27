Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota 5, Detroit 0

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 10:21 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 2 0 1 10
Grossman rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298
Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .302
Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Torkelson 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .216
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .154
Haase c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .139
a-H.Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Garneau c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .375
Baddoo cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .111
b-W.Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 9 5 3 3
Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .289
Arraez 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .365
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Polanco 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .180
Kepler rf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .263
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286
Larnach dh 4 2 2 0 0 0 .263
Jeffers c 3 1 2 3 0 0 .214
Gordon lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .226
Detroit 000 000 000_0 2 0
Minnesota 010 120 10x_5 9 0

a-flied out for Haase in the 8th. b-struck out for Baddoo in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 3, Minnesota 5. 2B_Grossman (2), Larnach 2 (5), Jeffers (3). HR_Kepler 2 (4), off Pineda; Jeffers (2), off Pineda. RBIs_Kepler 2 (8), Jeffers 3 (4). SB_Gordon (0). CS_Gordon (1).

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Báez); Minnesota 2 (Larnach, Arraez). RISP_Detroit 0 for 2; Minnesota 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Gordon. GIDP_Urshela.

DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pineda, L, 1-1 5 7 4 4 0 2 65 3.60
Vest 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.70
Chafin 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 9.00
Hutchison 1 0 0 0 2 0 19 1.74
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryan, W, 3-1 7 1 0 0 1 9 90 1.17
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Coulombe 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.69

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:23. A_11,829 (38,544).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|4 2022 - FAR Supplement - DOLAR -...
5|4 Effective Virtual Engagement with...
5|4 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories