Minnesota 5, Detroit 0

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|1
|10
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Torkelson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Haase c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.139
|a-H.Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Garneau c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Baddoo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|b-W.Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|3
|3
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Arraez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.365
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.180
|Kepler rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.263
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Larnach dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Jeffers c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.214
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|120
|10x_5
|9
|0
a-flied out for Haase in the 8th. b-struck out for Baddoo in the 9th.
LOB_Detroit 3, Minnesota 5. 2B_Grossman (2), Larnach 2 (5), Jeffers (3). HR_Kepler 2 (4), off Pineda; Jeffers (2), off Pineda. RBIs_Kepler 2 (8), Jeffers 3 (4). SB_Gordon (0). CS_Gordon (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Báez); Minnesota 2 (Larnach, Arraez). RISP_Detroit 0 for 2; Minnesota 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Gordon. GIDP_Urshela.
DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda, L, 1-1
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|65
|3.60
|Vest
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.70
|Chafin
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|9.00
|Hutchison
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|1.74
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, W, 3-1
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|90
|1.17
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Coulombe
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.69
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:23. A_11,829 (38,544).
