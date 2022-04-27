Minnesota 5, Detroit 0

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 2 0 1 10 Grossman rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298 Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .296 Torkelson 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .216 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Haase c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .139 a-H.Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Garneau c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .375 Baddoo cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .111 b-W.Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 9 5 3 3 Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .289 Arraez 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .365 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Polanco 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .180 Kepler rf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .263 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286 Larnach dh 4 2 2 0 0 0 .263 Jeffers c 3 1 2 3 0 0 .214 Gordon lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .226

Detroit 000 000 000_0 2 0 Minnesota 010 120 10x_5 9 0

a-flied out for Haase in the 8th. b-struck out for Baddoo in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 3, Minnesota 5. 2B_Grossman (2), Larnach 2 (5), Jeffers (3). HR_Kepler 2 (4), off Pineda; Jeffers (2), off Pineda. RBIs_Kepler 2 (8), Jeffers 3 (4). SB_Gordon (0). CS_Gordon (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Báez); Minnesota 2 (Larnach, Arraez). RISP_Detroit 0 for 2; Minnesota 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Gordon. GIDP_Urshela.

DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pineda, L, 1-1 5 7 4 4 0 2 65 3.60 Vest 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.70 Chafin 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 9.00 Hutchison 1 0 0 0 2 0 19 1.74

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryan, W, 3-1 7 1 0 0 1 9 90 1.17 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Coulombe 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.69

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:23. A_11,829 (38,544).

