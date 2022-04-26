Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|3
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|2
|4
|
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garlick lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Larnach lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haase ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Celestino cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arraez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gordon pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|001
|030
|—
|4
|Minnesota
|010
|200
|002
|—
|5
E_Haase (1). DP_Detroit 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 4. 2B_Meadows (2), Báez (2), Kepler (2). HR_Báez (2), Kepler (2).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodriguez
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Lange
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fulmer H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Soto L,1-1 BS,3-4
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paddack
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Duffey H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thielbar H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Pagán BS,2-3
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Jax W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Duffey pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP_Soto.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:05. A_11,803 (38,544).
