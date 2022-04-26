Trending:
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 11:06 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 29 5 5 3
Grossman rf 4 1 1 0 Buxton dh 4 0 0 0
Meadows lf 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0
Báez ss 3 1 2 4 Polanco 2b 3 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Garlick lf 2 1 0 0
Torkelson 1b 3 0 1 0 Larnach lf 0 1 0 0
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 2 2 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Kepler rf 4 1 2 3
Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 4 0 1 0
Haase ph-c 2 0 0 0 Jeffers c 3 0 0 0
Hill cf 4 2 2 0 Celestino cf 2 0 0 0
Arraez ph 0 0 0 0
Gordon pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Detroit 000 001 030 4
Minnesota 010 200 002 5

E_Haase (1). DP_Detroit 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 4. 2B_Meadows (2), Báez (2), Kepler (2). HR_Báez (2), Kepler (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Rodriguez 6 4 3 3 2 6
Lange 1 0 0 0 0 2
Fulmer H,2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Soto L,1-1 BS,3-4 1-3 1 2 0 2 1
Minnesota
Paddack 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 6
Duffey H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Thielbar H,1 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Pagán BS,2-3 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Jax W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2

Duffey pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Soto.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:05. A_11,803 (38,544).

