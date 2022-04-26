Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 8 4 4 10 Grossman rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .302 Meadows lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .327 Báez ss 3 1 2 4 1 0 .308 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294 Torkelson 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .224 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .150 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .161 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .241 a-Haase ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .147 Hill cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .375

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 5 5 3 5 10 Buxton dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .317 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .179 Polanco 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .190 Garlick lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .133 Larnach lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .235 Urshela 3b 3 2 2 0 1 1 .304 Kepler rf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .241 Sanó 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .096 Jeffers c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Celestino cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .083 b-Arraez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .354 1-Gordon pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214

Detroit 000 001 030_4 8 1 Minnesota 010 200 002_5 5 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Barnhart in the 7th. b-walked for Celestino in the 8th.

1-ran for Arraez in the 8th.

E_Haase (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 4. 2B_Meadows (2), Báez (2), Kepler (2). HR_Báez (2), off Pagán; Kepler (2), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Báez 4 (8), Kepler 3 (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Cabrera, Torkelson, Schoop); Minnesota 2 (Celestino 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; Minnesota 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Báez, Meadows. GIDP_Meadows, Candelario, Garlick.

DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson); Minnesota 2 (Urshela, Correa, Sanó; Polanco, Correa, Sanó).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez 6 4 3 3 2 6 102 5.03 Lange 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.70 Fulmer, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 0.00 Soto, L, 1-1, BS, 3-4 1-3 1 2 0 2 1 16 1.50

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 6 87 3.68 Duffey, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 6.00 Thielbar, H, 1 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 27 15.19 Pagán, BS, 2-3 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 23 3.18 Jax, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 1-0, Thielbar 1-0, Pagán 2-2. WP_Soto.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:05. A_11,803 (38,544).

