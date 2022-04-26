Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|4
|10
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.302
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.308
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.150
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|a-Haase ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Hill cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|3
|5
|10
|
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.179
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Garlick lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.133
|Larnach lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Urshela 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.241
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.096
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Celestino cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|b-Arraez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.354
|1-Gordon pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Detroit
|000
|001
|030_4
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|010
|200
|002_5
|5
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Barnhart in the 7th. b-walked for Celestino in the 8th.
1-ran for Arraez in the 8th.
E_Haase (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 4. 2B_Meadows (2), Báez (2), Kepler (2). HR_Báez (2), off Pagán; Kepler (2), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Báez 4 (8), Kepler 3 (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Cabrera, Torkelson, Schoop); Minnesota 2 (Celestino 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; Minnesota 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Báez, Meadows. GIDP_Meadows, Candelario, Garlick.
DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson); Minnesota 2 (Urshela, Correa, Sanó; Polanco, Correa, Sanó).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|102
|5.03
|Lange
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.70
|Fulmer, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0.00
|Soto, L, 1-1, BS, 3-4
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|16
|1.50
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|87
|3.68
|Duffey, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|6.00
|Thielbar, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|27
|15.19
|Pagán, BS, 2-3
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|3.18
|Jax, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 1-0, Thielbar 1-0, Pagán 2-2. WP_Soto.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:05. A_11,803 (38,544).
