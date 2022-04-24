On Air: Federal News Network program
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 6:16 pm
Chicago Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 4 9 4 Totals 36 6 9 6
Anderson ss 5 2 2 1 Buxton cf 5 2 2 5
Pollock rf 5 0 0 0 Arraez dh 4 1 1 0
Grandal c 5 0 1 1 Polanco 2b 5 0 1 0
Abreu dh 3 0 1 0 Kepler rf 3 0 2 0
Sheets 1b 3 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 2 1
Vaughn lf 4 0 1 1 Larnach lf 2 0 0 0
García 2b 4 0 0 0 Garlick ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Haseley cf 4 0 1 0 Celestino pr-lf 1 0 0 0
Mendick 3b 4 2 2 1 Gordon ss 5 1 0 0
Sanó 1b 4 0 1 0
Godoy c 3 2 0 0
Chicago 101 000 100 1 4
Minnesota 001 000 200 3 6

E_Graveman (1), Sanó (2). DP_Chicago 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Chicago 7, Minnesota 13. HR_Anderson (2), Mendick (1), Buxton 2 (6). SB_Anderson (3). SF_Urshela (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito 4 4 1 1 3 9
Banks 1 1 0 0 0 1
López H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bummer BS,1-2 1 1 2 2 2 1
Graveman 1 0 0 0 3 0
Hendriks L,0-2 1 1-3 3 3 2 1 2
Minnesota
Archer 3 3 2 2 3 2
Winder 4 3 1 1 0 2
Duran 2 2 0 0 0 2
Smith W,1-0 1 1 1 0 0 1

Banks pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

WP_Hendriks, Winder.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:50. A_16,197 (38,544).

Sports News

