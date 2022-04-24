Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|2
|5
|
|Pollock rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grandal c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Polanco 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Abreu dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Sheets 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Vaughn lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Larnach lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garlick ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Celestino pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Gordon ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Godoy c
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|101
|000
|100
|1
|—
|4
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|200
|3
|—
|6
E_Graveman (1), Sanó (2). DP_Chicago 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Chicago 7, Minnesota 13. HR_Anderson (2), Mendick (1), Buxton 2 (6). SB_Anderson (3). SF_Urshela (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|9
|Banks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|López H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bummer BS,1-2
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Graveman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Hendriks L,0-2
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Archer
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Winder
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Duran
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
Banks pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
WP_Hendriks, Winder.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:50. A_16,197 (38,544).
