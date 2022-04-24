Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 9 4 3 7 Anderson ss 5 2 2 1 0 0 .313 Pollock rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .267 Grandal c 5 0 1 1 0 2 .136 Abreu dh 3 0 1 0 2 0 .216 Sheets 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .270 Vaughn lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .300 García 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .098 Haseley cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Mendick 3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .286

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 9 6 9 14 Buxton cf 5 2 2 5 1 3 .351 Arraez dh 4 1 1 0 1 0 .354 Polanco 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .200 Kepler rf 3 0 2 0 2 0 .220 Urshela 3b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .279 Larnach lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .235 a-Garlick ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .154 1-Celestino pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Gordon ss 5 1 0 0 0 4 .214 Sanó 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .083 Godoy c 3 2 0 0 2 2 .000

Chicago 101 000 100 1_4 9 1 Minnesota 001 000 200 3_6 9 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Larnach in the 6th.

1-ran for Garlick in the 8th.

E_Graveman (1), Sanó (2). LOB_Chicago 7, Minnesota 13. HR_Anderson (2), off Archer; Mendick (1), off Winder; Buxton (5), off Bummer; Buxton (6), off Hendriks. RBIs_Anderson (6), Vaughn (8), Mendick (3), Grandal (5), Urshela (4), Buxton 5 (11). SB_Anderson (3). SF_Urshela.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Haseley); Minnesota 7 (Larnach 2, Gordon 3, Arraez 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 8; Minnesota 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Anderson, Polanco. GIDP_Mendick, Sheets.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Gordon, Sanó; Gordon, Polanco, Sanó).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito 4 4 1 1 3 9 76 1.12 Banks 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 0.00 López, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.00 Bummer, BS, 1-2 1 1 2 2 2 1 26 7.50 Graveman 1 0 0 0 3 0 24 2.16 Hendriks, L, 0-2 1 1-3 3 3 2 1 2 30 6.14

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer 3 3 2 2 3 2 61 3.18 Winder 4 3 1 1 0 2 61 3.48 Duran 2 2 0 0 0 2 18 4.00 Smith, W, 1-0 1 1 1 0 0 1 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_López 1-0. WP_Hendriks, Winder.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:50. A_16,197 (38,544).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.