Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|4
|3
|7
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Pollock rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Grandal c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.136
|Abreu dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.216
|Sheets 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Vaughn lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.098
|Haseley cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Mendick 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|9
|14
|
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|2
|5
|1
|3
|.351
|Arraez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.354
|Polanco 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.220
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Larnach lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|a-Garlick ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|1-Celestino pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Gordon ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.214
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.083
|Godoy c
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.000
|Chicago
|101
|000
|100
|1_4
|9
|1
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|200
|3_6
|9
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Larnach in the 6th.
1-ran for Garlick in the 8th.
E_Graveman (1), Sanó (2). LOB_Chicago 7, Minnesota 13. HR_Anderson (2), off Archer; Mendick (1), off Winder; Buxton (5), off Bummer; Buxton (6), off Hendriks. RBIs_Anderson (6), Vaughn (8), Mendick (3), Grandal (5), Urshela (4), Buxton 5 (11). SB_Anderson (3). SF_Urshela.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Haseley); Minnesota 7 (Larnach 2, Gordon 3, Arraez 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 8; Minnesota 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Anderson, Polanco. GIDP_Mendick, Sheets.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Gordon, Sanó; Gordon, Polanco, Sanó).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|9
|76
|1.12
|Banks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
|López, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.00
|Bummer, BS, 1-2
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|26
|7.50
|Graveman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|24
|2.16
|Hendriks, L, 0-2
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|30
|6.14
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|61
|3.18
|Winder
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|61
|3.48
|Duran
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.00
|Smith, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_López 1-0. WP_Hendriks, Winder.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:50. A_16,197 (38,544).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.