Sports News

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 6:18 pm
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 9 4 3 7
Anderson ss 5 2 2 1 0 0 .313
Pollock rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .267
Grandal c 5 0 1 1 0 2 .136
Abreu dh 3 0 1 0 2 0 .216
Sheets 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .270
Vaughn lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .300
García 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .098
Haseley cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Mendick 3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .286
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 9 6 9 14
Buxton cf 5 2 2 5 1 3 .351
Arraez dh 4 1 1 0 1 0 .354
Polanco 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .200
Kepler rf 3 0 2 0 2 0 .220
Urshela 3b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .279
Larnach lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .235
a-Garlick ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .154
1-Celestino pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Gordon ss 5 1 0 0 0 4 .214
Sanó 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .083
Godoy c 3 2 0 0 2 2 .000
Chicago 101 000 100 1_4 9 1
Minnesota 001 000 200 3_6 9 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Larnach in the 6th.

1-ran for Garlick in the 8th.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

E_Graveman (1), Sanó (2). LOB_Chicago 7, Minnesota 13. HR_Anderson (2), off Archer; Mendick (1), off Winder; Buxton (5), off Bummer; Buxton (6), off Hendriks. RBIs_Anderson (6), Vaughn (8), Mendick (3), Grandal (5), Urshela (4), Buxton 5 (11). SB_Anderson (3). SF_Urshela.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Haseley); Minnesota 7 (Larnach 2, Gordon 3, Arraez 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 8; Minnesota 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Anderson, Polanco. GIDP_Mendick, Sheets.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Gordon, Sanó; Gordon, Polanco, Sanó).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito 4 4 1 1 3 9 76 1.12
Banks 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 0.00
López, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.00
Bummer, BS, 1-2 1 1 2 2 2 1 26 7.50
Graveman 1 0 0 0 3 0 24 2.16
Hendriks, L, 0-2 1 1-3 3 3 2 1 2 30 6.14
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Archer 3 3 2 2 3 2 61 3.18
Winder 4 3 1 1 0 2 61 3.48
Duran 2 2 0 0 0 2 18 4.00
Smith, W, 1-0 1 1 1 0 0 1 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_López 1-0. WP_Hendriks, Winder.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:50. A_16,197 (38,544).

