Minnesota 7, Detroit 1

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|1
|11
|1
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|6
|
|Hill cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|3
|3
|
|Grossman dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Arraez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garlick lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Larnach dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|W.Castro lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Celestino cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Minnesota
|020
|041
|00x
|—
|7
E_H.Castro 2 (3), Barnhart (1), W.Castro (1). DP_Detroit 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Detroit 12, Minnesota 8. 2B_Correa (3), Celestino (1). S_Celestino (1), Polanco (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal L,1-2
|5
|
|6
|6
|3
|2
|4
|Barnes
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Peralta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jiménez
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ober
|3
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Stashak W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duffey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jax S,1-1
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Jax (Meadows).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:09. A_19,365 (38,544).
