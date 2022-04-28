On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota 7, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 4:37 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 1 11 1 Totals 34 7 11 6
Hill cf 4 0 1 1 Polanco 2b 3 1 1 0
Meadows rf 3 0 1 0 Correa ss 5 1 3 3
Grossman dh 5 0 3 0 Arraez 1b 5 0 0 0
Báez ss 5 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 4 1 3 1
Torkelson 1b 4 0 0 0 Garlick lf 2 1 0 0
H.Castro 3b 4 0 2 0 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 Jeffers c 4 0 0 0
Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 Larnach dh 4 1 2 1
W.Castro lf 3 0 1 0 Celestino cf 3 2 2 1
Detroit 000 100 000 1
Minnesota 020 041 00x 7

E_H.Castro 2 (3), Barnhart (1), W.Castro (1). DP_Detroit 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Detroit 12, Minnesota 8. 2B_Correa (3), Celestino (1). S_Celestino (1), Polanco (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal L,1-2 5 6 6 3 2 4
Barnes 1 2 1 1 1 1
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 2
Jiménez 1 2 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Ober 3 2-3 6 1 1 2 3
Stashak W,1-0 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 0
Jax S,1-1 3 2 0 0 1 2

HBP_Jax (Meadows).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

T_3:09. A_19,365 (38,544).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|5 Expeditionary Communications Rodeo and...
5|5 In the Name of Security: Media...
5|5 Overcoming Today's Cyber Insurance...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories