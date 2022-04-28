Minnesota 7, Detroit 1

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|1
|11
|1
|3
|6
|
|Hill cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Grossman dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|H.Castro 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|W.Castro lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|6
|3
|8
|
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.200
|Arraez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|Garlick lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.118
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.196
|Larnach dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Celestino cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000_1
|11
|4
|Minnesota
|020
|041
|00x_7
|11
|0
E_H.Castro 2 (3), Barnhart (1), W.Castro (1). LOB_Detroit 12, Minnesota 8. 2B_Correa (3), Celestino (1). RBIs_Hill (1), Larnach (5), Celestino (1), Correa 3 (6), Urshela (5). S_Celestino, Polanco.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Torkelson, Báez 2, Grossman, Meadows 2); Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Arraez 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 7; Minnesota 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Schoop. LIDP_Hill. GIDP_Grossman, Kepler.
DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Torkelson); Minnesota 2 (Arraez; Correa, Urshela, Arraez).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, L, 1-2
|5
|
|6
|6
|3
|2
|4
|85
|3.05
|Barnes
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|1.23
|Peralta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Jiménez
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.25
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober
|3
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|73
|2.75
|Stashak, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.50
|Duffey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.14
|Jax, S, 1-1
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|46
|2.00
Inherited runners-scored_Stashak 1-0. HBP_Jax (Meadows).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:09. A_19,365 (38,544).
