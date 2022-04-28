On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Minnesota 7, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 4:37 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 1 11 1 3 6
Hill cf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .333
Meadows rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .304
Grossman dh 5 0 3 0 0 0 .327
Báez ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .257
Torkelson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
H.Castro 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .323
Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .159
Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
W.Castro lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .214
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 11 6 3 8
Polanco 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .188
Correa ss 5 1 3 3 0 0 .200
Arraez 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Urshela 3b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .321
Garlick lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .118
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Jeffers c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .196
Larnach dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .286
Celestino cf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .200
Detroit 000 100 000_1 11 4
Minnesota 020 041 00x_7 11 0

E_H.Castro 2 (3), Barnhart (1), W.Castro (1). LOB_Detroit 12, Minnesota 8. 2B_Correa (3), Celestino (1). RBIs_Hill (1), Larnach (5), Celestino (1), Correa 3 (6), Urshela (5). S_Celestino, Polanco.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Torkelson, Báez 2, Grossman, Meadows 2); Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Arraez 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 7; Minnesota 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Schoop. LIDP_Hill. GIDP_Grossman, Kepler.

DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Torkelson); Minnesota 2 (Arraez; Correa, Urshela, Arraez).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skubal, L, 1-2 5 6 6 3 2 4 85 3.05
Barnes 1 2 1 1 1 1 24 1.23
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00
Jiménez 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 2.25
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ober 3 2-3 6 1 1 2 3 73 2.75
Stashak, W, 1-0 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 18 4.50
Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 5.14
Jax, S, 1-1 3 2 0 0 1 2 46 2.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stashak 1-0. HBP_Jax (Meadows).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:09. A_19,365 (38,544).

