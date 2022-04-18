Minnesota 8, Boston 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|6
|7
|6
|
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.229
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Garlick rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Kepler ph-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.156
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Larnach lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Jeffers dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.150
|b-Arraez ph-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Celestino cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|11
|3
|2
|12
|
|Hernández cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.163
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.349
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Verdugo lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Shaw 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Vázquez c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.208
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Minnesota
|202
|000
|040_8
|9
|0
|Boston
|000
|010
|101_3
|11
|0
a-struck out for Garlick in the 5th. b-intentionally walked for Jeffers in the 8th.
LOB_Minnesota 7, Boston 10. 2B_Verdugo (2), Bogaerts (3), Bradley Jr. (4). HR_Garlick (1), off Hill; Polanco (2), off Hill; Vázquez (1), off Duran. RBIs_Garlick 2 (2), Polanco 4 (7), Vázquez 2 (3), Bogaerts (5). SB_Sánchez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Larnach 2, Correa, Urshela); Boston 5 (Arroyo 2, Bradley Jr., Shaw, Martinez). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 10; Boston 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Sanó, Kepler, Shaw, Vázquez. GIDP_Celestino.
DP_Boston 1 (Arroyo, Shaw).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, W, 2-0
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|71
|0.87
|Smith, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0.00
|Duran, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|23
|6.00
|Jax
|2
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|47
|6.00
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|80
|7.00
|Valdez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Crawford
|1
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|5
|2
|50
|15.75
|Sawamura
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 2-0, Valdez 1-0, Sawamura 2-1. IBB_off Smith (Verdugo), off Crawford (Arraez). WP_Crawford, Sawamura.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:28. A_32,514 (37,755).
