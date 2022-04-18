Minnesota 8, Boston 3

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 9 6 7 6 Polanco 2b 5 1 2 4 0 1 .229 Correa ss 4 1 2 0 1 1 .176 Urshela 3b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .296 Garlick rf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .200 a-Kepler ph-rf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .156 Sánchez c 4 1 0 0 1 0 .207 Larnach lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .067 Jeffers dh 1 0 0 0 2 1 .150 b-Arraez ph-dh 0 1 0 0 1 0 .296 Celestino cf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .143

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 3 11 3 2 12 Hernández cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .163 Devers 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .349 Bogaerts ss 5 0 3 1 0 1 .333 Martinez dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .243 Verdugo lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .333 Arroyo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .176 Shaw 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Vázquez c 4 2 2 2 0 0 .208 Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .231

Minnesota 202 000 040_8 9 0 Boston 000 010 101_3 11 0

a-struck out for Garlick in the 5th. b-intentionally walked for Jeffers in the 8th.

LOB_Minnesota 7, Boston 10. 2B_Verdugo (2), Bogaerts (3), Bradley Jr. (4). HR_Garlick (1), off Hill; Polanco (2), off Hill; Vázquez (1), off Duran. RBIs_Garlick 2 (2), Polanco 4 (7), Vázquez 2 (3), Bogaerts (5). SB_Sánchez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Larnach 2, Correa, Urshela); Boston 5 (Arroyo 2, Bradley Jr., Shaw, Martinez). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 10; Boston 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Sanó, Kepler, Shaw, Vázquez. GIDP_Celestino.

DP_Boston 1 (Arroyo, Shaw).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, W, 2-0 5 1-3 5 1 1 0 6 71 0.87 Smith, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 0.00 Duran, H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 23 6.00 Jax 2 5 1 1 0 3 47 6.00

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, L, 0-1 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 2 80 7.00 Valdez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Crawford 1 2-3 2 4 4 5 2 50 15.75 Sawamura 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 2-0, Valdez 1-0, Sawamura 2-1. IBB_off Smith (Verdugo), off Crawford (Arraez). WP_Crawford, Sawamura.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:28. A_32,514 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.