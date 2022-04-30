Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 1

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|9
|14
|9
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gordon ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garlick lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|J.Lowe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ramirez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walls 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jeffers c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Celestino cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Larnach rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|100
|002
|204
|—
|9
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Walls (4). LOB_Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Larnach (6), Jeffers (4), Polanco (3), Sánchez (4), J.Lowe (2). HR_Garlick 2 (3), Kepler (5), Walls (1).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Archer
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Stashak W,2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duran H,3
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thielbar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan L,1-2
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|11
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wisler
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Raley
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
McClanahan pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
WP_McClanahan.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:05. A_18,846 (25,000).
