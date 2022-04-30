On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 7:29 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 9 14 9 Totals 31 1 4 1
Polanco 2b 5 1 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 5 2 3 1 Franco ss 4 0 1 0
Gordon ss 0 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 2 0 0 0
Garlick lf 3 2 2 3 J.Lowe rf 3 0 1 0
Kepler rf 2 1 2 3 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0
Urshela 3b 5 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0
Sánchez dh 5 1 1 0 Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0
Sanó 1b 2 0 0 0 Margot dh 4 0 0 0
Arraez 1b 2 0 1 0 Walls 3b 3 1 1 1
Jeffers c 5 0 2 1 Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Celestino cf 4 1 1 0
Larnach rf-lf 4 1 1 1
Minnesota 100 002 204 9
Tampa Bay 010 000 000 1

E_Walls (4). LOB_Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Larnach (6), Jeffers (4), Polanco (3), Sánchez (4), J.Lowe (2). HR_Garlick 2 (3), Kepler (5), Walls (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Archer 4 2 1 1 3 4
Stashak W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Duran H,3 2 0 0 0 0 3
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0
Thielbar 1 1 0 0 0 3
Tampa Bay
McClanahan L,1-2 5 4 3 3 2 11
Feyereisen 1 0 0 0 1 0
Wisler 1 2-3 3 2 0 0 1
Thompson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra 2-3 5 4 4 0 1
Raley 1-3 2 0 0 0 1

McClanahan pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_McClanahan.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:05. A_18,846 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|7 MeriTalk 24th Anniversary CIO Cricket...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories