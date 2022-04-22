Minnesota United faces the Chicago Fire in non-conference play

Chicago Fire (2-1-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (3-2-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -103, Chicago +278, Draw +251; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United and the Chicago Fire meet in non-conference action.

United is 2-1-1 in home games. United ranks fourth in the league giving up six goals.

The Fire are 1-1-1 in road games. The Fire lead the league allowing only two goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robin Lod has scored two goals with one assist for United. Luis Amarilla has two goals.

Kacper Przybylko has two goals for the Fire. Stanislav Ivanov has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.1 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Fire: Averaging 0.7 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Patrick Weah (injured), Chase Gasper (injured), Romain Metanire (injured).

Fire: Brian Gutierrez (injured), Fabian Herbers (injured), Xherdan Shaqiri (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

