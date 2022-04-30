Minnesota United visits Los Angeles FC after shutout victory

Minnesota United FC (4-2-2, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (6-1-1, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -209, Minnesota United FC +538, Draw +346; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Chicago Fire 3-0, Minnesota United visits Los Angeles FC.

LAFC is 3-1-1 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC has a 4-0-0 record in games it scores at least three goals.

United is 2-2-1 against Western Conference opponents. Robin Lod leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with three goals. United has scored 11.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Vela has scored four goals with three assists for LAFC. Christian Arango has two goals and two assists.

Lod has scored three goals with one assist for United. Luis Amarilla has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: LAFC: Averaging 2.4 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

United: Averaging 1.4 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Julian Gaines (injured), Brian Rodriguez (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured), Eddie Segura (injured).

United: Wil Trapp (injured), Romain Metanire (injured), Patrick Weah (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

