MLB Calendar

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 6:42 pm
May 2 — Active rosters reduced to 26 players.

May 2-June 24 — Salary arbitration hearings, held remotely.

June 14-16 — Owners meeting, New York.

July 17-19 — Amateur draft, Los Angeles.

July 19 — All-Star Game, Los Angeles.

July 24 —Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 25 — Deadline for agreement between MLB and players’ association for 2024 international amateur draft.

Aug. 1 — Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility, 5 p.m.

Aug. 2 — Last day during the season to trade a player, 6 p.m. EDT.

Aug. 11 — Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Dyersville, Iowa.

Aug. 21 — Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 — Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

Sept. 1 — Active rosters expand to 28 players.

Oct. 5 — Regular season ends.

November TBA — Trading resumes, day after World Series.

Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2023 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 4 — Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball Players Committee vote announced, San Diego.

Dec. 5-7/8 — Winter meetings, San Diego,

Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

