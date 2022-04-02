All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|1
|10
|7
|2
|Columbus
|2
|0
|2
|8
|10
|5
|Chicago
|2
|0
|2
|8
|5
|1
|Orlando City
|2
|1
|2
|8
|5
|3
|New York
|2
|1
|1
|7
|8
|4
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|1
|7
|8
|8
|D.C. United
|2
|2
|0
|6
|5
|4
|Charlotte FC
|2
|3
|0
|6
|6
|7
|Cincinnati
|2
|3
|0
|6
|5
|10
|New York City FC
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|4
|New England
|1
|2
|1
|4
|6
|8
|Toronto FC
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|8
|CF Montréal
|0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|11
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|10
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|3
|0
|1
|10
|9
|2
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|1
|1
|10
|6
|4
|Minnesota United
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|2
|Austin FC
|2
|1
|1
|7
|11
|3
|FC Dallas
|2
|1
|1
|7
|7
|3
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|7
|6
|4
|LA Galaxy
|2
|2
|0
|6
|4
|4
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|3
|0
|6
|4
|8
|Portland
|1
|1
|3
|6
|6
|8
|Houston
|1
|1
|2
|5
|3
|3
|Seattle
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|5
|Nashville
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|5
|San Jose
|0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|9
|Vancouver
|0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, March 26
Charlotte FC 2, Cincinnati 0
Sporting Kansas City 1, Real Salt Lake 0
Sunday, March 27
Orlando City 1, Portland 1, tie
Saturday, April 2
FC Dallas at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
New York City FC at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sunday, April 3
LA Galaxy at Portland, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
Chicago at Orlando City, 1 p.m.
New England at Miami, 3 p.m.
CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 10
Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 1:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.
