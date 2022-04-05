On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
April 5, 2022 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 4 0 1 13 9 2
New York 3 1 1 10 9 4
Atlanta 3 1 1 10 9 8
Chicago 2 0 3 9 5 1
Columbus 2 1 2 8 10 6
Orlando City 2 2 2 8 7 7
Toronto FC 2 2 1 7 7 9
D.C. United 2 3 0 6 5 5
Charlotte FC 2 4 0 6 6 9
Cincinnati 2 4 0 6 8 14
New York City FC 1 3 1 4 5 6
New England 1 3 1 4 6 9
CF Montréal 1 3 1 4 9 14
Inter Miami CF 0 4 1 1 3 13

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 4 0 1 13 13 4
Real Salt Lake 3 1 2 11 7 5
LA Galaxy 3 2 0 9 7 5
Austin FC 2 1 2 8 13 5
FC Dallas 2 1 2 8 7 3
Colorado 2 1 2 8 7 5
Houston 2 1 2 8 6 4
Minnesota United 2 1 2 8 5 4
Seattle 2 2 1 7 6 6
Nashville 2 2 1 7 4 5
Sporting Kansas City 2 4 0 6 4 9
Portland 1 2 3 6 7 11
Vancouver 1 3 1 4 3 9
San Jose 0 3 2 2 6 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 2

FC Dallas 0, Chicago 0, tie

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

CF Montréal 4, Cincinnati 3

Toronto FC 2, New York City FC 1

Nashville 1, Columbus 0

Atlanta 1, D.C. United 0

New York 1, New England 0

Los Angeles FC 4, Orlando City 2

Philadelphia 2, Charlotte FC 0

Austin FC 2, San Jose 2, tie

        Read more: Sports News

Houston 3, Miami 1

Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

Vancouver 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Colorado 1, tie

Sunday, April 3

LA Galaxy 3, Portland 1

Saturday, April 9

Chicago at Orlando City, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 3 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Vancouver at CF Montréal, 3 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|11 TechNet Indo-Pacific
4|11 Balanced Scorecard Professional...
4|11 Cloud Security Alliance | CCSK...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories