MLS Glance

The Associated Press
April 7, 2022 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 4 0 1 13 9 2
New York 3 1 1 10 9 4
Atlanta 3 1 1 10 9 8
Chicago 2 0 3 9 5 1
Columbus 2 1 2 8 10 6
Orlando City 2 2 2 8 7 7
Toronto FC 2 2 1 7 7 9
D.C. United 2 3 0 6 5 5
Charlotte FC 2 4 0 6 6 9
Cincinnati 2 4 0 6 8 14
New York City FC 1 3 1 4 5 6
New England 1 3 1 4 6 9
CF Montréal 1 3 1 4 9 14
Inter Miami CF 0 4 1 1 3 13

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 4 0 1 13 13 4
Real Salt Lake 3 1 2 11 7 5
LA Galaxy 3 2 0 9 7 5
Austin FC 2 1 2 8 13 5
FC Dallas 2 1 2 8 7 3
Colorado 2 1 2 8 7 5
Houston 2 1 2 8 6 4
Minnesota United 2 1 2 8 5 4
Seattle 2 2 1 7 6 6
Nashville 2 2 1 7 4 5
Sporting Kansas City 2 4 0 6 4 9
Portland 1 2 3 6 7 11
Vancouver 1 3 1 4 3 9
San Jose 0 3 2 2 6 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 2

FC Dallas 0, Chicago 0, tie

CF Montréal 4, Cincinnati 3

Toronto FC 2, New York City FC 1

Nashville 1, Columbus 0

Atlanta 1, D.C. United 0

New York 1, New England 0

Los Angeles FC 4, Orlando City 2

Philadelphia 2, Charlotte FC 0

Austin FC 2, San Jose 2, tie

Houston 3, Miami 1

Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

Vancouver 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Colorado 1, tie

Sunday, April 3

LA Galaxy 3, Portland 1

Saturday, April 9

Chicago at Orlando City, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 3 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC ppd.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle ppd.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Vancouver at CF Montréal, 3 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Real Salt Lake at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.

