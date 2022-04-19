On Air: Off The Shelf
MLS Glance

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 5 1 1 16 11 4
Orlando City 4 2 2 14 10 7
New York 3 2 2 11 10 6
Atlanta 3 2 2 11 9 9
Toronto FC 3 2 2 11 11 12
CF Montréal 3 3 1 10 13 16
Chicago 2 1 4 10 5 2
Charlotte FC 3 5 0 9 8 11
Columbus 2 3 2 8 10 9
New York City FC 2 3 1 7 11 6
New England 2 4 1 7 10 13
Cincinnati 2 4 1 7 8 14
Inter Miami CF 2 4 1 7 7 15
D.C. United 2 4 0 6 7 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 5 1 1 16 17 7
Austin FC 4 1 2 14 17 7
LA Galaxy 4 2 1 13 9 6
FC Dallas 3 1 3 12 10 4
Houston 3 1 3 12 10 7
Real Salt Lake 3 2 3 12 9 13
Minnesota United 3 2 2 11 8 6
Nashville 3 2 2 11 8 8
Portland 2 2 4 10 10 13
Colorado 2 3 2 8 9 11
Seattle 2 3 1 7 6 7
Sporting Kansas City 2 6 0 6 6 14
Vancouver 1 5 1 4 6 14
San Jose 0 4 3 3 11 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 16

CF Montréal 2, Vancouver 1

Nashville 2, San Jose 2, tie

Cincinnati 0, Atlanta 0, tie

Portland 0, Houston 0, tie

FC Dallas 0, New York 0, tie

Orlando City 2, Columbus 0

Austin FC 3, D.C. United 2

New England 2, Charlotte FC 1

Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 1

LA Galaxy 0, Chicago 0, tie

Minnesota 3, Colorado 1

Miami 1, Seattle 0

Sunday, April 17

New York City FC 6, Real Salt Lake 0

Los Angeles FC 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Saturday, April 23

Houston at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Nashville at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Austin FC at Houston, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

