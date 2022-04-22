Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 5 1 1 16 11 4
Orlando City 4 2 2 14 10 7
New York 3 2 2 11 10 6
Atlanta 3 2 2 11 9 9
Toronto FC 3 2 2 11 11 12
CF Montréal 3 3 1 10 13 16
Chicago 2 1 4 10 5 2
Charlotte FC 3 5 0 9 8 11
Columbus 2 3 2 8 10 9
New York City FC 2 3 1 7 11 6
New England 2 4 1 7 10 13
Cincinnati 2 4 1 7 8 14
Inter Miami CF 2 4 1 7 7 15
D.C. United 2 4 0 6 7 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 5 1 1 16 17 7
Austin FC 4 1 2 14 17 7
LA Galaxy 4 2 1 13 9 6
FC Dallas 3 1 3 12 10 4
Houston 3 1 3 12 10 7
Real Salt Lake 3 2 3 12 9 13
Minnesota United 3 2 2 11 8 6
Nashville 3 2 2 11 8 8
Portland 2 2 4 10 10 13
Colorado 2 3 2 8 9 11
Seattle 2 3 1 7 6 7
Sporting Kansas City 2 6 0 6 6 14
Vancouver 1 5 1 4 6 14
San Jose 0 4 3 3 11 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 16

CF Montréal 2, Vancouver 1

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Nashville 2, San Jose 2, tie

Cincinnati 0, Atlanta 0, tie

Portland 0, Houston 0, tie

FC Dallas 0, New York 0, tie

Orlando City 2, Columbus 0

Austin FC 3, D.C. United 2

New England 2, Charlotte FC 1

Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 1

        Read more: Sports News

LA Galaxy 0, Chicago 0, tie

Minnesota 3, Colorado 1

Miami 1, Seattle 0

Sunday, April 17

New York City FC 6, Real Salt Lake 0

Los Angeles FC 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Saturday, April 23

Houston at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Nashville at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Austin FC at Houston, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

San Jose at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
4|29 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOI -...
4|29 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories