On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 5 1 2 17 12 5
New York 4 2 2 14 13 6
Orlando City 4 3 2 14 10 10
Atlanta 3 3 2 11 10 11
Toronto FC 3 4 2 11 16 19
CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 14 17
New York City FC 3 3 1 10 16 10
Charlotte FC 3 5 1 10 8 11
Cincinnati 3 5 1 10 11 17
Inter Miami CF 3 4 1 10 9 16
Chicago 2 2 4 10 5 5
D.C. United 3 4 0 9 10 10
Columbus 2 3 3 9 10 9
New England 2 5 1 7 12 16

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Austin FC 6 1 2 20 22 8
Los Angeles FC 6 1 1 19 19 8
LA Galaxy 5 2 1 16 10 6
FC Dallas 4 1 3 15 12 5
Minnesota United 4 2 2 14 11 6
Real Salt Lake 3 2 4 13 9 13
Houston 3 3 3 12 12 11
Nashville 3 3 2 11 8 9
Portland 2 2 5 11 10 13
Colorado 2 3 3 9 9 11
Seattle 2 4 1 7 9 11
Sporting Kansas City 2 6 1 7 6 14
San Jose 1 4 3 6 15 20
Vancouver 1 6 1 4 6 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 23

FC Dallas 2, Houston 1

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

CF Montréal 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Minnesota 3, Chicago 0

D.C. United 3, New England 2

Austin FC 3, Vancouver 0

Columbus 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie

Charlotte FC 0, Colorado 0, tie

Real Salt Lake 0, Portland 0, tie

San Jose 4, Seattle 3

        Read more: Sports News

LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 0

Sunday, April 24

Miami 2, Atlanta 1

New York 3, Orlando City 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Cincinnati 1

New York City FC 5, Toronto FC 4

Saturday, April 30

Austin FC 2, Houston 1

Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 1

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

San Jose at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Miami at Charlotte FC, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Portland at New York, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Toronto FC at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Nashville, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|7 MeriTalk 24th Anniversary CIO Cricket...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories