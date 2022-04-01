MLS Leaders

Trending:
Through Sunday, March 27

Goals
Karol Swiderski, CLT 4
Brandon Vazquez, CIN 4
Carlos Vela, LFC 4
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 4
Sebastian Driussi, ATX 3
Jesus Ferreira, DAL 3
Daniel Gazdag, PHI 3
Lewis Morgan, NYR 3

23 players tied with 2

Assists
Frankie Amaya, NYR 3
Ben Bender, CLT 3
Raheem Edwards, LA 3
Diego Fagundez, ATX 3
Patryk Klimala, NYR 3
Luca Petrasso, TOR 3

27 players tied with 2

___

Shots
Brandon Vazquez, CIN 18
Javier Hernandez, LA 15
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 14
Karol Swiderski, CLT 14
Derrick Etienne Jr., CLB 13
Jean Mota, MCF 13
Patryk Klimala, NYR 13
Luis Amarilla, MIN 12
Lucas Cavallini, VAN 12
Sebastian Driussi, ATX 12
Jesus Ferreira, DAL 12
Daniel Salloi, KC 12
Carlos Vela, LFC 12

___

Shots on Goal
Karol Swiderski, CLT 10
Carlos Vela, LFC 9
Derrick Etienne Jr., CLB 8
Javier Hernandez, LA 8
Brandon Vazquez, CIN 8
Daniel Gazdag, PHI 7
Patryk Klimala, NYR 6
Talles Magno, NYC 6
Josef Martinez, ATL 6
Lewis Morgan, NYR 6
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 6

___

Cautions
Cesar Araujo, ORL 3
Claudio Bravo, POR 3
Scott Caldwell, RSL 3
Mamadou Fall, LFC 3
Robin Jansson, ORL 3
Andy Najar, DC 3
Ilie Sanchez, LFC 3
Josecarlos Van Rankin, POR 3

51 players tied with 2

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Claudio Bravo, POR 3 1 4
Robin Jansson, ORL 3 1 4
Josecarlos Van Rankin, POR 3 1 4
Cesar Araujo, ORL 3 0 3
Scott Caldwell, RSL 3 0 3
Julian Carranza, PHI 2 1 3
Mamadou Fall, LFC 3 0 3
Andy Najar, DC 3 0 3
Miles Robinson, ATL 2 1 3
Ilie Sanchez, LFC 3 0 3

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.00
Gabriel Slonina, CHI 0.25
Andre Blake, PHI 0.50
Maxime Crepeau, LFC 0.50
Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.50
Steve Clark, HOU 0.75
Maarten Paes, DAL 0.75
Brad Stuver, ATX 0.75
Zac MacMath, RSL 0.80
Jonathan Bond, LA 1.00
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 1.00
Bill Hamid, DC 1.00
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.00
Tyler Miller, MIN 1.00
William Yarbrough, COL 1.00

___

Shutouts
Pedro Gallese, ORL 3
Gabriel Slonina, CHI 3
Andre Blake, PHI 2
Jonathan Bond, LA 2
Maxime Crepeau, LFC 2
Bill Hamid, DC 2
Zac MacMath, RSL 2
Tim Melia, KC 2
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 2
William Yarbrough, COL 2

___

Saves
Kristijan Kahlina, CLT 21
Bill Hamid, DC 20
Zac MacMath, RSL 19
Aljaz Ivacic, POR 17
Alex Bono, TOR 16
Thomas Hasal, VAN 15
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 14
Alec Kann, CIN 13
William Yarbrough, COL 13
Andre Blake, PHI 12

___

