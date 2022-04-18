MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, April 17
|Goals
|Sebastian Driussi, ATX
|5
|Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ
|5
|Jesus Ferreira, DAL
|5
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|5
|Brandon Vazquez, CIN
|5
7 players tied with 4
|Assists
|Raheem Edwards, LA
|5
|Diego Fagundez, ATX
|5
|Jan Gregus, SJ
|5
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|4
|Facundo Torres, ORL
|4
11 players tied with 3
___
|Shots
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|26
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|24
|Diego Rubio, COL
|23
|Brandon Vazquez, CIN
|23
|Jean Mota, MCF
|22
|Lucas Zelarayan, CLB
|22
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|21
|Patryk Klimala, NYR
|21
|Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ
|20
|Daniel Salloi, KC
|20
___
|Shots on Goal
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|12
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|12
|Daniel Gazdag, PHI
|11
|Karol Swiderski, CLT
|11
|Brandon Vazquez, CIN
|11
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|10
|Sebastian Driussi, ATX
|9
|Derrick Etienne Jr., CLB
|9
|Patryk Klimala, NYR
|9
|Lewis Morgan, NYR
|9
|Diego Rubio, COL
|9
___
|Cautions
|Mamadou Fall, LFC
|5
|Gregore, MCF
|5
|Cesar Araujo, ORL
|4
|Claudio Bravo, POR
|4
|Scott Caldwell, RSL
|4
|Cristian Casseres Jr., NYR
|4
|Roger Espinoza, KC
|4
|Robin Jansson, ORL
|4
|Ismael Kone, MTL
|4
|Matt Polster, NE
|4
|Pablo Ruiz, RSL
|4
|Wil Trapp, MIN
|4
|Josecarlos Van Rankin, POR
|4
|Victor Wanyama, MTL
|4
___
|Cards
|
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Claudio Bravo, POR
|4
|1
|5
|Mamadou Fall, LFC
|5
|0
|5
|Gregore, MCF
|5
|0
|5
|Robin Jansson, ORL
|4
|1
|5
|Josecarlos Van Rankin, POR
|4
|1
|5
7 players tied with 4
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Gabriel Slonina, CHI
|0.29
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.57
|Maarten Paes, DAL
|0.57
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|0.80
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|0.86
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|0.86
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|0.86
|Steve Clark, HOU
|1.00
|Stefan Cleveland, SEA
|1.00
|Maxime Crepeau, LFC
|1.00
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|1.00
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|1.00
___
|Shutouts
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|5
|Gabriel Slonina, CHI
|5
|Andre Blake, PHI
|4
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|3
|Maarten Paes, DAL
|3
10 players tied with 2
___
|Saves
|Kristijan Kahlina, CLT
|35
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|31
|Alex Bono, TOR
|29
|Aljaz Ivacic, POR
|28
|Bill Hamid, DC
|23
|Thomas Hasal, VAN
|23
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|23
|Alec Kann, CIN
|21
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|21
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|21
___
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.