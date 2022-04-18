MLS Leaders

On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
The Associated Press
April 18, 2022 11:05 am
1 min read
      

Through Sunday, April 17

Goals
Sebastian Driussi, ATX 5
Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ 5
Jesus Ferreira, DAL 5
Javier Hernandez, LA 5
Brandon Vazquez, CIN 5

7 players tied with 4

Assists
Raheem Edwards, LA 5
Diego Fagundez, ATX 5
Jan Gregus, SJ 5
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 4
Facundo Torres, ORL 4

11 players tied with 3

___

Shots
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 26
Javier Hernandez, LA 24
Diego Rubio, COL 23
Brandon Vazquez, CIN 23
Jean Mota, MCF 22
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 22
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 21
Patryk Klimala, NYR 21
Jeremy Ebobisse, SJ 20
Daniel Salloi, KC 20

___

Shots on Goal
Javier Hernandez, LA 12
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 12
Daniel Gazdag, PHI 11
Karol Swiderski, CLT 11
Brandon Vazquez, CIN 11
Carlos Vela, LFC 10
Sebastian Driussi, ATX 9
Derrick Etienne Jr., CLB 9
Patryk Klimala, NYR 9
Lewis Morgan, NYR 9
Diego Rubio, COL 9

___

Cautions
Mamadou Fall, LFC 5
Gregore, MCF 5
Cesar Araujo, ORL 4
Claudio Bravo, POR 4
Scott Caldwell, RSL 4
Cristian Casseres Jr., NYR 4
Roger Espinoza, KC 4
Robin Jansson, ORL 4
Ismael Kone, MTL 4
Matt Polster, NE 4
Pablo Ruiz, RSL 4
Wil Trapp, MIN 4
Josecarlos Van Rankin, POR 4
Victor Wanyama, MTL 4

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Claudio Bravo, POR 4 1 5
Mamadou Fall, LFC 5 0 5
Gregore, MCF 5 0 5
Robin Jansson, ORL 4 1 5
Josecarlos Van Rankin, POR 4 1 5

7 players tied with 4

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Gabriel Slonina, CHI 0.29
Andre Blake, PHI 0.57
Maarten Paes, DAL 0.57
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.80
Jonathan Bond, LA 0.86
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 0.86
Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.86
Steve Clark, HOU 1.00
Stefan Cleveland, SEA 1.00
Maxime Crepeau, LFC 1.00
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.00
Brad Stuver, ATX 1.00

___

Shutouts
Pedro Gallese, ORL 5
Gabriel Slonina, CHI 5
Andre Blake, PHI 4
Jonathan Bond, LA 3
Maarten Paes, DAL 3

10 players tied with 2

___

Saves
Kristijan Kahlina, CLT 35
Zac MacMath, RSL 31
Alex Bono, TOR 29
Aljaz Ivacic, POR 28
Bill Hamid, DC 23
Thomas Hasal, VAN 23
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 23
Alec Kann, CIN 21
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 21
Brad Stuver, ATX 21

___

Top Stories