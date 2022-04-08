Mobley back from 5-game absence, starts for Cavs vs Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Evan Mobley is back in the starting lineup for the Cleveland Cavaliers for a key game Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Mobley missed the previous five games with a sprained left ankle and the Cavaliers lost four of them without their big man.

Mobley is a leading contender for Rookie of the Year and tops all first-year players with 20 double-doubles.

The Cavaliers went into the night a game ahead of the Nets for seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

