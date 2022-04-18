On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Monday's Transactions

The Associated Press
April 18, 2022 3:00 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed C Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled C Connor Wong from Worcester (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Tommy Romero to Durham (IL).

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Alex Katz.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced the retirement of Bob Eller, senior vice president of operations.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE James O’Shaughnessy to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Denzel Ward to a five-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Josh Bloom to a three-year, entry-level contract starting in 2022 then signed him to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) and assigned him to Rochester (AHL) starting immediately.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan from Providence (AHL) from loan.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Cale Morris to Rockford (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Chase Pearson from Grand Rapids (AHL) from loan.

MINNESOTA WILD ) Recalled F Mitchell Chaffee from Iowa (AHL) from loan. Placed F Marcus Foligno on the COVID-19 list.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Acquired C Noah Philp.

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed F Jimmy Lambert to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled D Artyom Serikov from Norfolk (ECHL) from loan.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Tom Aubrun from Indy (ECHL) from loan.

TORONTO MARLIES — Reassigned D Ben Finkelstein to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan.

Top Stories