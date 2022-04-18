Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed C Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled C Connor Wong from Worcester (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Tommy Romero to Durham (IL).
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Alex Katz.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced the retirement of Bob Eller, senior vice president of operations.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE James O’Shaughnessy to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Denzel Ward to a five-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Josh Bloom to a three-year, entry-level contract starting in 2022 then signed him to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) and assigned him to Rochester (AHL) starting immediately.
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan from Providence (AHL) from loan.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Cale Morris to Rockford (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Chase Pearson from Grand Rapids (AHL) from loan.
MINNESOTA WILD ) Recalled F Mitchell Chaffee from Iowa (AHL) from loan. Placed F Marcus Foligno on the COVID-19 list.
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Acquired C Noah Philp.
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed F Jimmy Lambert to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled D Artyom Serikov from Norfolk (ECHL) from loan.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Tom Aubrun from Indy (ECHL) from loan.
TORONTO MARLIES — Reassigned D Ben Finkelstein to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.