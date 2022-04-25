On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
April 25, 2022 5:03 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHPs Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck on the restricted list. Recalled RHPs Tyler Danish and John Schreiber from Worcester (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Rony Garcia to Toledo (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated C Luis Torrens from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Mike Ford to Tacoma (PCL) then designated him for assignment.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned INF/OF Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled INF Brendan Donovan from Memphis (IL). Optioned OF Lars Nootbaar to Memphis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Mike Yastrzemski on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Luke Williams from Sacramento (PCL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating following a game on April 23 against Minnesota. Fined Philadelphia C Joel Embiid an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating in a game on April 23 against Toronto.

FOOTBALL

National Football League+

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced G Nate Herbig has signed a contract tender.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Exercised DE Nick Bosa’s fifth-year option for 2023.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded their 2022 fifth-round pick to Houston in exchange for 2022 sixth and seventh-round picks.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Leon Johnson and DT Kenneth Randall.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed LW Turner Elson to an NHL contract for the remainder of the season.

        Read more: Sports News

FLORDIA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from Greenville (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL). Promoted G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Dakota Johnson to Springfield (AHL) on loan.

American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Signed G Jaxson Stauber to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Florda C John McCarron for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game on April 23 agaisnt Greenville. Suspended Trois-Rivieres LW Olivier Archambault and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game on April 26 against Newfoundland. Fined Tulsa LW Maxim Golod an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game on April 23 against Utah. Suspended Orlando D Steve Oleksy for six games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game on April 16 against Jacksonville.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed M Nathan Ordaz to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

GEORGE WASHINGTON — Named Eric Rubenstein men’s basketball director of recruiting.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

SHENANDOAH — Named Nick Doyle men’s head basketball coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|2 AFCEA Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
5|2 Mass Casualty Incidents: IPSA Symposium
5|2 Dell Technologies World
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories