Monday’s Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHPs Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck on the restricted list. Recalled RHPs Tyler Danish and John Schreiber from Worcester (IL). Reinstated C Kevin Plawecki from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned C Connor Wong to Worcester.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Rony Garcia to Toledo (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated C Luis Torrens from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Mike Ford to Tacoma (PCL) then designated him for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed INF Cavan Biggio on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Bowden Francis from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated OF Jordan Luplow from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Tyler Gilbert from Reno (PCL). Optioned OF Jake McCarthy to Reno. Designated LHP Oliver Perez for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned INF/OF Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled INF Brendan Donovan from Memphis (IL). Optioned OF Lars Nootbaar to Memphis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Mike Yastrzemski on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Luke Williams from Sacramento (PCL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating following a game on April 23 against Minnesota. Fined Philadelphia C Joel Embiid an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating in a game on April 23 against Toronto.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OT Julien Davenport.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived LB Ron’Dell Carter.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded their 2022 fifth-round pick to Houston in exchange for 2022 sixth-round and seventh-round picks.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced G Nate Herbig has signed a contract tender.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed S Terrell Edmunds.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Exercised DE Nick Bosa’s fifth-year option for 2023. Re-signed LB Azeez Al-Shaair to a one-year tender.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Announced they withdrew exclusive rights tender to S Nigel Warrior.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DL Deadrin Senat.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Leon Johnson and DT Kenneth Randall.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Promoted D Hunter Drew from San Diego (AHL). Recalled D Trevor Carrick and RW Buddy Robinson from San Diego loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed LW Turner Elson to an NHL contract for the remainder of the season.

FLORDIA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from Greenville (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned LW Joseph Cramraossa to Iowa (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL). Promoted G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Promoted D Dennis Cholowski from Charlotte (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Dakota Johnson to Springfield (AHL) on loan.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Reassigned G Francois Brassard to Jacksonville (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Signed G Jaxson Stauber to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Florda C John McCarron for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game on April 23 agaisnt Greenville. Suspended Trois-Rivieres LW Olivier Archambault and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game on April 26 against Newfoundland. Fined Tulsa LW Maxim Golod an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game on April 23 against Utah. Suspended Orlando D Steve Oleksy for six games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game on April 16 against Jacksonville.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed M Nathan Ordaz to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Announced the release of men’s head baseball coach Travis Janssen.

GEORGE WASHINGTON — Named Eric Rubenstein men’s basketball director of recruiting.

SHENANDOAH — Named Nick Doyle men’s head basketball coach.

