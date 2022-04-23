On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Montreal 1, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 5:16 pm
< a min read
      
Montreal 0 1 1
Philadelphia 1 0 1

First Half_1, Philadelphia, Carranza, 3 (penalty kick), 21st minute.

Second Half_2, Montreal, Kamara, 2 (Quioto), 59th.

Goalies_Montreal, Sebastian Breza, James Pantemis; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese.

Yellow Cards_Bedoya, Philadelphia, 55th; Waterman, Montreal, 61st; Martinez, Philadelphia, 82nd; Miller, Montreal, 90th; Wagner, Philadelphia, 90th+1; Bassong, Montreal, 90th+3.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Justin Howard, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Joshua Encarnacion.

A_18,476.

___

Lineups

Montreal_Sebastian Breza; Rudy Camacho, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman; Ismael Kone (Samuel Piette, 82nd), Lassi Lappalainen (Zorhan Bassong, 82nd), Djordje Mihailovic, Victor Wanyama; Sunusi Ibrahim (Kei Kamara, 46th), Romell Quioto.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach (Jack McGlynn, 66th), Daniel Gazdag, Nathan Harriel, Jose Martinez; Julian Carranza (Cory Burke, 67th), Mikael Uhre (Paxten Aaronson, 89th).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|30 AUSA/ODYD POP-UP 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories