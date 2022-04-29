Mutua Madrid Open Results

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
April 29, 2022 6:30 am
Friday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €2,549,105

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Friday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Elena Rybakina (16), Kazakhstan, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-2, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 6-2, 6-4.

