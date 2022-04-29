Mutua Madrid Open Results

Friday
At Caja Magica
Madrid
Purse: €2,549,105
Surface: Red clay
MADRID (AP) _ Results Friday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 64
Elena Rybakina (16), Kazakhstan, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-2, 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 32
Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 6-2, 6-4.
