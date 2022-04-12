N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canó dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muzziotti cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bohm ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vierling cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|010
|010
|—
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_New York 5, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Realmuto (1), Castellanos (2). HR_Nimmo (1). SB_Marte (1). S_Muzziotti (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Megill W,2-0
|5
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Shreve H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dr.Smith H,2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Díaz S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler L,0-1
|4
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Sánchez
|2
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Brogdon
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Shreve pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Wheeler 2 (Marte,Alonso).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:12. A_26,045 (42,792).
