N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

New York Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 2 3 2 Totals 31 0 5 0 Nimmo cf 3 1 1 1 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Marte rf 3 1 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 1 Harper dh 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Canó dh 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 Canha lf 3 0 0 0 Stott 2b 3 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 3 0 1 0 McCann c 3 0 0 0 Muzziotti cf 1 0 0 0 Bohm ph 1 0 0 0 Vierling cf 0 0 0 0

New York 000 010 010 — 2 Philadelphia 000 000 000 — 0

DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_New York 5, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Realmuto (1), Castellanos (2). HR_Nimmo (1). SB_Marte (1). S_Muzziotti (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Megill W,2-0 5 1-3 3 0 0 0 5 Shreve H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Dr.Smith H,2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 Díaz S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 3

Philadelphia Wheeler L,0-1 4 2-3 2 1 1 1 3 Sánchez 2 2-3 0 1 1 2 3 Brogdon 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 2

Shreve pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Wheeler 2 (Marte,Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:12. A_26,045 (42,792).

