N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 10:21 pm
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 3 2 3 8
Nimmo cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .333
Marte rf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .190
Lindor ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235
Canó dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Canha lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .471
McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .368
McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 5 0 0 12
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .235
Harper dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .111
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .211
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .294
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Stott 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Camargo 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Muzziotti cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Bohm ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .750
Vierling cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
New York 000 010 010_2 3 0
Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-grounded out for Muzziotti in the 8th.

LOB_New York 5, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Realmuto (1), Castellanos (2). HR_Nimmo (1), off Wheeler. RBIs_Nimmo (1), Lindor (4). SB_Marte (1). CS_Lindor (1). S_Muzziotti.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Canó 2); Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Realmuto, Gregorius, Hoskins). RISP_New York 1 for 2; Philadelphia 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Castellanos.

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Megill, W, 2-0 5 1-3 3 0 0 0 5 76 0.00
Shreve, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.86
Dr.Smith, H, 2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 24 0.00
Díaz, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 3 23 0.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, L, 0-1 4 2-3 2 1 1 1 3 65 1.93
Sánchez 2 2-3 0 1 1 2 3 47 3.38
Brogdon 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-0, Brogdon 1-1. HBP_Wheeler 2 (Marte,Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:12. A_26,045 (42,792).

