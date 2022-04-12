N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|3
|8
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Marte rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Canó dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.471
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.368
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|0
|12
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.294
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Camargo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Muzziotti cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Bohm ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.750
|Vierling cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|000
|010
|010_2
|3
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Muzziotti in the 8th.
LOB_New York 5, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Realmuto (1), Castellanos (2). HR_Nimmo (1), off Wheeler. RBIs_Nimmo (1), Lindor (4). SB_Marte (1). CS_Lindor (1). S_Muzziotti.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Canó 2); Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Realmuto, Gregorius, Hoskins). RISP_New York 1 for 2; Philadelphia 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Castellanos.
DP_New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill, W, 2-0
|5
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|76
|0.00
|Shreve, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.86
|Dr.Smith, H, 2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|0.00
|Díaz, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|65
|1.93
|Sánchez
|2
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|47
|3.38
|Brogdon
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-0, Brogdon 1-1. HBP_Wheeler 2 (Marte,Alonso).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:12. A_26,045 (42,792).
