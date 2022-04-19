N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 4

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|9
|4
|4
|7
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|a-Slater ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Pederson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.360
|b-Ruf ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.171
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Estrada 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Duggar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Vosler 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|4
|3
|9
|
|McNeil lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.324
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.289
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|c-Guillorme ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jankowski cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Nido c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|McCann c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|d-Do.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Nimmo cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|San Francisco
|022
|000
|000
|0_4
|9
|1
|New York
|100
|030
|000
|1_5
|8
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Yastrzemski in the 7th. b-flied out for Pederson in the 8th. c-sacrificed for Davis in the 9th. d-struck out for McCann in the 9th.
E_Bart (1). LOB_San Francisco 9, New York 7. 2B_Vosler (1), McCann (1), McNeil (1), Lindor (3). HR_Pederson (3), off Megill. RBIs_Pederson (3), Vosler (1), Crawford 2 (3), McNeil 2 (6), Lindor 2 (9). SB_Lindor (3), Duggar (4). CS_Vosler (1). S_Guillorme.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski, Estrada 2, Vosler 2); New York 5 (Do.Smith 2, Marte, Canó, Alonso). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 14; New York 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Flores, McNeil 2, Marte. GIDP_Belt.
DP_New York 2 (Canó, McCann, Alonso, McCann; Canó, Lindor, Alonso).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|3
|0
|4
|60
|4.82
|Leone
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.25
|Álvarez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.70
|McGee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.45
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.59
|Doval
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|20
|4.26
|García, L, 1-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|87
|2.20
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|10.38
|Lugo
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|6.75
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|1.80
|Ottavino, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Leone 1-1. WP_Cobb(2), Megill.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:33.
