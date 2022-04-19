N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 4 9 4 4 7 Yastrzemski rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .185 a-Slater ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .105 Belt 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .303 Flores dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .212 Pederson lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .360 b-Ruf ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .171 Crawford ss 5 0 2 2 0 0 .242 Estrada 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .263 Duggar cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214 Vosler 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .500 Bart c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .240

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 8 4 3 9 McNeil lf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .324 Marte rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .262 Lindor ss 5 0 2 2 0 1 .289 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209 Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .265 Canó 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .192 Davis dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250 c-Guillorme ph-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jankowski cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .375 Nido c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 McCann c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .136 d-Do.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Nimmo cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .333

San Francisco 022 000 000 0_4 9 1 New York 100 030 000 1_5 8 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Yastrzemski in the 7th. b-flied out for Pederson in the 8th. c-sacrificed for Davis in the 9th. d-struck out for McCann in the 9th.

E_Bart (1). LOB_San Francisco 9, New York 7. 2B_Vosler (1), McCann (1), McNeil (1), Lindor (3). HR_Pederson (3), off Megill. RBIs_Pederson (3), Vosler (1), Crawford 2 (3), McNeil 2 (6), Lindor 2 (9). SB_Lindor (3), Duggar (4). CS_Vosler (1). S_Guillorme.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski, Estrada 2, Vosler 2); New York 5 (Do.Smith 2, Marte, Canó, Alonso). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 14; New York 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Flores, McNeil 2, Marte. GIDP_Belt.

DP_New York 2 (Canó, McCann, Alonso, McCann; Canó, Lindor, Alonso).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb 4 1-3 6 4 3 0 4 60 4.82 Leone 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.25 Álvarez 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.70 McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.45 Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.59 Doval 1 0 0 0 2 2 20 4.26 García, L, 1-1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 13 0.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Megill 6 7 4 4 2 4 87 2.20 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 10.38 Lugo 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 6.75 Díaz 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 1.80 Ottavino, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 1-1. WP_Cobb(2), Megill.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:33.

