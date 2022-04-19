Trending:
N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 4

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 7:00 pm
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 4 9 4 4 7
Yastrzemski rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .185
a-Slater ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .105
Belt 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .303
Flores dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .212
Pederson lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .360
b-Ruf ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .171
Crawford ss 5 0 2 2 0 0 .242
Estrada 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .263
Duggar cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214
Vosler 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .500
Bart c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .240
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 8 4 3 9
McNeil lf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .324
Marte rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .262
Lindor ss 5 0 2 2 0 1 .289
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209
Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .265
Canó 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .192
Davis dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250
c-Guillorme ph-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jankowski cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .375
Nido c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
McCann c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .136
d-Do.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Nimmo cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .333
San Francisco 022 000 000 0_4 9 1
New York 100 030 000 1_5 8 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Yastrzemski in the 7th. b-flied out for Pederson in the 8th. c-sacrificed for Davis in the 9th. d-struck out for McCann in the 9th.

E_Bart (1). LOB_San Francisco 9, New York 7. 2B_Vosler (1), McCann (1), McNeil (1), Lindor (3). HR_Pederson (3), off Megill. RBIs_Pederson (3), Vosler (1), Crawford 2 (3), McNeil 2 (6), Lindor 2 (9). SB_Lindor (3), Duggar (4). CS_Vosler (1). S_Guillorme.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski, Estrada 2, Vosler 2); New York 5 (Do.Smith 2, Marte, Canó, Alonso). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 14; New York 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Flores, McNeil 2, Marte. GIDP_Belt.

DP_New York 2 (Canó, McCann, Alonso, McCann; Canó, Lindor, Alonso).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cobb 4 1-3 6 4 3 0 4 60 4.82
Leone 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.25
Álvarez 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.70
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.45
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.59
Doval 1 0 0 0 2 2 20 4.26
García, L, 1-1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 13 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Megill 6 7 4 4 2 4 87 2.20
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 10.38
Lugo 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 6.75
Díaz 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 1.80
Ottavino, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 1-1. WP_Cobb(2), Megill.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:33.

