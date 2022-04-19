N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 4

|San Francisco
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|4
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McNeil lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Slater ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ruf ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Estrada 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Guillorme ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jankowski cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vosler 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Nido c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Do.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|San Francisco
|022
|000
|000
|0
|—
|4
|New York
|100
|030
|000
|1
|—
|5
E_Bart (1). DP_San Francisco 0, New York 2. LOB_San Francisco 9, New York 7. 2B_Vosler (1), McCann (1), McNeil (1), Lindor (3). HR_Pederson (3). SB_Lindor (3), Duggar (4). S_Guillorme (1).
|San Francisco
|Cobb
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|3
|0
|4
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Álvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doval
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|García L,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|Megill
|6
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Rodríguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lugo
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Díaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ottavino W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Cobb(2), Megill.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:33.
