N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 4

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 7:00 pm
< a min read
      
San Francisco New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 4 9 4 Totals 35 5 8 4
Yastrzemski rf 3 1 1 0 McNeil lf 5 1 1 2
Slater ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Marte rf 4 1 1 0
Belt 1b 4 1 0 0 Lindor ss 5 0 2 2
Flores dh 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
Pederson lf 3 1 1 1 Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0
Ruf ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Canó 2b 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 5 0 2 2 Davis dh 3 0 1 0
Estrada 2b 5 1 2 0 Guillorme ph-dh 0 0 0 0
Duggar cf 4 0 1 0 Jankowski cf 4 1 1 0
Vosler 3b 4 0 2 1 Nido c 0 0 0 0
Bart c 3 0 0 0 McCann c 3 1 1 0
Do.Smith ph 1 0 0 0
Nimmo cf 0 1 0 0
San Francisco 022 000 000 0 4
New York 100 030 000 1 5

E_Bart (1). DP_San Francisco 0, New York 2. LOB_San Francisco 9, New York 7. 2B_Vosler (1), McCann (1), McNeil (1), Lindor (3). HR_Pederson (3). SB_Lindor (3), Duggar (4). S_Guillorme (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Cobb 4 1-3 6 4 3 0 4
Leone 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Álvarez 1 0 0 0 0 0
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1
Doval 1 0 0 0 2 2
García L,1-1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0
New York
Megill 6 7 4 4 2 4
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lugo 1 2 0 0 0 1
Díaz 1 0 0 0 1 1
Ottavino W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Cobb(2), Megill.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:33.

