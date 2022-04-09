N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso dh
|5
|1
|1
|4
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|A.Escobar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guillorme 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|040
|001
|—
|5
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Lindor (2). DP_New York 1, Washington 1. LOB_New York 9, Washington 5. 2B_Nimmo (1), Lindor (1). HR_Alonso (1). SB_Jankowski 2 (2).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt W,1-0
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Dr.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodríguez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adon L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Voth
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rainey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thompson
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Machado
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Thompson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Adon (Marte). WP_Adon(2), Machado.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:14. A_21,369 (41,339).
