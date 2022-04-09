N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0

New York Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 9 4 Totals 31 0 4 0 Nimmo cf 4 2 2 0 C.Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 Marte rf 4 0 0 0 Soto rf 4 0 2 0 Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Alonso dh 5 1 1 4 Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 McNeil 2b 5 0 1 0 Thomas lf 4 0 0 0 Do.Smith 1b 4 0 1 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Jankowski lf 3 0 2 0 A.Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 Guillorme 3b 3 0 0 0 Adams c 3 0 0 0 McCann c 4 1 1 0 Robles cf 3 0 0 0

New York 000 040 001 — 5 Washington 000 000 000 — 0

E_Lindor (2). DP_New York 1, Washington 1. LOB_New York 9, Washington 5. 2B_Nimmo (1), Lindor (1). HR_Alonso (1). SB_Jankowski 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Bassitt W,1-0 6 3 0 0 1 8 Dr.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rodríguez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Ottavino 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

Washington Adon L,0-1 4 1-3 4 4 4 4 3 Voth 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 2 Rainey 1 1 0 0 0 2 Thompson 0 0 0 0 1 0 Machado 2 2 1 1 0 1

Thompson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Adon (Marte). WP_Adon(2), Machado.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:14. A_21,369 (41,339).

