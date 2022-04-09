Trending:
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 10:39 pm
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 9 4 5 8
Nimmo cf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .444
Marte rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 2 0 .222
Alonso dh 5 1 1 4 0 3 .286
McNeil 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .462
Do.Smith 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200
Jankowski lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .500
Guillorme 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
McCann c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .167
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 4 0 1 12
C.Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Soto rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .300
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .300
Thomas lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
A.Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Adams c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
New York 000 040 001_5 9 1
Washington 000 000 000_0 4 0

E_Lindor (2). LOB_New York 9, Washington 5. 2B_Nimmo (1), Lindor (1). HR_Alonso (1), off Adon. RBIs_Alonso 4 (4). SB_Jankowski 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (McNeil 2, Guillorme 3); Washington 2 (Bell, Franco, Thomas). RISP_New York 1 for 10; Washington 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Marte. GIDP_Bell.

DP_New York 1 (Do.Smith, Lindor); Washington 1 (Thomas, Franco, Thomas).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt, W, 1-0 6 3 0 0 1 8 93 0.00
Dr.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Rodríguez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Ottavino 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Adon, L, 0-1 4 1-3 4 4 4 4 3 86 8.31
Voth 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 15 13.50
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.00
Rainey 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Thompson 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 0.00
Machado 2 2 1 1 0 1 28 5.40

Thompson pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Machado 1-0. HBP_Adon (Marte). WP_Adon(2), Machado.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:14. A_21,369 (41,339).

