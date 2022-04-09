N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|4
|5
|8
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.444
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|Alonso dh
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3
|.286
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.462
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Jankowski lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Guillorme 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|1
|12
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|A.Escobar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|New York
|000
|040
|001_5
|9
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
E_Lindor (2). LOB_New York 9, Washington 5. 2B_Nimmo (1), Lindor (1). HR_Alonso (1), off Adon. RBIs_Alonso 4 (4). SB_Jankowski 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (McNeil 2, Guillorme 3); Washington 2 (Bell, Franco, Thomas). RISP_New York 1 for 10; Washington 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Marte. GIDP_Bell.
DP_New York 1 (Do.Smith, Lindor); Washington 1 (Thomas, Franco, Thomas).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 1-0
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|93
|0.00
|Dr.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Rodríguez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Ottavino
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Adon, L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|86
|8.31
|Voth
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|13.50
|Finnegan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0.00
|Rainey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Thompson
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0.00
|Machado
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|5.40
Thompson pitched to 1 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Machado 1-0. HBP_Adon (Marte). WP_Adon(2), Machado.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:14. A_21,369 (41,339).
