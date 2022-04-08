Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 12:06 am
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 12 5 4 9
Marte rf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .200
Davis dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Lindor ss 5 0 1 1 0 3 .200
Alonso 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .500
2-Do.Smith pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0
E.Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .250
Canó 2b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .667
1-Jankowski pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Canha cf-lf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .667
McNeil lf-2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .500
McCann c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .000
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 2 10
C.Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Soto rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .333
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Ruiz c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500
Thomas lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
A.Escobar ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Robles cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
New York 000 022 100_5 12 1
Washington 000 001 000_1 6 0

1-ran for Canó in the 8th. 2-ran for Alonso in the 9th.

E_Lindor (1). LOB_New York 10, Washington 7. 2B_E.Escobar (1), Davis (1), Ruiz (1). HR_Soto (1), off May. RBIs_McCann (1), Marte (1), Canha (1), McNeil (1), Lindor (1), Soto (1). CS_Marte (1). S_Robles.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Davis, Marte 3, Jankowski); Washington 3 (Franco, Cruz, Thomas, Bell). RISP_New York 4 for 11; Washington 1 for 7.

        Insight by Affigent: How is the Army preparing for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2)? During this webinar, we look at how the Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications–Tactical plans to test new capabilities to create a data fabric built on integrated data.

Runners moved up_Cruz. GIDP_Davis, Alonso, Franco.

DP_New York 1 (E.Escobar, Canó, Alonso); Washington 2 (Franco, Bell; A.Escobar, C.Hernandez, Bell).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Megill, W, 1-0 5 3 0 0 0 6 68 0.00
May 1 3 1 1 0 0 16 9.00
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.00
Lugo 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.00
Díaz 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 0.00
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, L, 0-1 4 5 2 2 2 4 76 4.50
Arano 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Voth 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 24 27.00
Machado 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 25 6.75
Murphy 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Thompson 1 0 0 0 1 3 27 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Arano 3-1, Machado 2-0. HBP_Corbin (McCann), Machado (McCann), Thompson (Alonso). WP_Voth.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:31. A_35,052 (41,339).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|14 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
4|14 Dynamic Drainage Design with OpenRoads
4|14 Securing Government Contractors under...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories