N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|12
|5
|4
|9
|
|Marte rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.200
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|2-Do.Smith pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|E.Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Canó 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.667
|1-Jankowski pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Canha cf-lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.667
|McNeil lf-2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|McCann c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|2
|10
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Thomas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|A.Escobar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|New York
|000
|022
|100_5
|12
|1
|Washington
|000
|001
|000_1
|6
|0
1-ran for Canó in the 8th. 2-ran for Alonso in the 9th.
E_Lindor (1). LOB_New York 10, Washington 7. 2B_E.Escobar (1), Davis (1), Ruiz (1). HR_Soto (1), off May. RBIs_McCann (1), Marte (1), Canha (1), McNeil (1), Lindor (1), Soto (1). CS_Marte (1). S_Robles.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Davis, Marte 3, Jankowski); Washington 3 (Franco, Cruz, Thomas, Bell). RISP_New York 4 for 11; Washington 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Cruz. GIDP_Davis, Alonso, Franco.
DP_New York 1 (E.Escobar, Canó, Alonso); Washington 2 (Franco, Bell; A.Escobar, C.Hernandez, Bell).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill, W, 1-0
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|68
|0.00
|May
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|9.00
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Lugo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|0.00
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 0-1
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|76
|4.50
|Arano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Voth
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|27.00
|Machado
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|6.75
|Murphy
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Arano 3-1, Machado 2-0. HBP_Corbin (McCann), Machado (McCann), Thompson (Alonso). WP_Voth.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:31. A_35,052 (41,339).
