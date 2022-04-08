N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 12 5 4 9 Marte rf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .200 Davis dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Lindor ss 5 0 1 1 0 3 .200 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .500 2-Do.Smith pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — E.Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .250 Canó 2b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .667 1-Jankowski pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Canha cf-lf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .667 McNeil lf-2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .500 McCann c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .000

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 2 10 C.Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Soto rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .333 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Ruiz c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500 Thomas lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 A.Escobar ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Robles cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000

New York 000 022 100_5 12 1 Washington 000 001 000_1 6 0

1-ran for Canó in the 8th. 2-ran for Alonso in the 9th.

E_Lindor (1). LOB_New York 10, Washington 7. 2B_E.Escobar (1), Davis (1), Ruiz (1). HR_Soto (1), off May. RBIs_McCann (1), Marte (1), Canha (1), McNeil (1), Lindor (1), Soto (1). CS_Marte (1). S_Robles.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Davis, Marte 3, Jankowski); Washington 3 (Franco, Cruz, Thomas, Bell). RISP_New York 4 for 11; Washington 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Cruz. GIDP_Davis, Alonso, Franco.

DP_New York 1 (E.Escobar, Canó, Alonso); Washington 2 (Franco, Bell; A.Escobar, C.Hernandez, Bell).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Megill, W, 1-0 5 3 0 0 0 6 68 0.00 May 1 3 1 1 0 0 16 9.00 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.00 Lugo 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.00 Díaz 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 0.00

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, L, 0-1 4 5 2 2 2 4 76 4.50 Arano 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00 Voth 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 24 27.00 Machado 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 25 6.75 Murphy 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Thompson 1 0 0 0 1 3 27 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Arano 3-1, Machado 2-0. HBP_Corbin (McCann), Machado (McCann), Thompson (Alonso). WP_Voth.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:31. A_35,052 (41,339).

