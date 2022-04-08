N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

|New York
|Washington
|Totals
|35
|5
|12
|5
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Marte rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Do.Smith pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|E.Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canó 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jankowski pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Escobar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Canha cf-lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil lf-2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|McCann c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|000
|022
|100
|—
|5
|Washington
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
E_Lindor (1). DP_New York 1, Washington 2. LOB_New York 10, Washington 7. 2B_E.Escobar (1), Davis (1), Ruiz (1). HR_Soto (1). S_Robles (1).
|New York
|Megill W,1-0
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|May
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lugo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Washington
|Corbin L,0-1
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Arano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Voth
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Machado
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Murphy
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
Corbin pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Corbin (McCann), Machado (McCann), Thompson (Alonso). WP_Voth.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:31. A_35,052 (41,339).
