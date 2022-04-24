N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|4
|2
|6
|
|Canha lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Nimmo cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|S.Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Do.Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Davis dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Jankowski cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.318
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|1
|9
|
|Varsho cf-c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Alcántara 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Beer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|McCarthy rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.120
|b-Hummel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Perdomo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|c-K.Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Herrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.063
|a-P.Smith ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|New York
|100
|001
|220_6
|10
|0
|Arizona
|000
|100
|100_2
|6
|3
a-lined out for Herrera in the 7th. b-struck out for McCarthy in the 9th. c-lined out for Perdomo in the 9th.
E_Alcántara 2 (3), Herrera (4). LOB_New York 8, Arizona 5. 2B_S.Marte (2), Guillorme (1), Ahmed (1), Perdomo (2). HR_Davis (1), off Widener; Walker (4), off Megill. RBIs_Lindor (12), Jankowski (1), S.Marte (13), Davis (2), Walker (7), Ahmed (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Canha, Lindor 2); Arizona 3 (Alcántara, Varsho, Walker). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Arizona 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Peralta. GIDP_McCann.
DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Perdomo, Walker).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill, W, 3-0
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|92
|2.35
|Lugo, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.70
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.75
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|5
|
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|78
|1.00
|Wendelken, L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.91
|Uceta
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|21
|10.80
|Widener
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|9.00
|Pérez
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|15.75
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.57
Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-0, Widener 3-1. HBP_Uceta (McCann), Widener (S.Marte).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_2:56. A_23,570 (48,686).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.