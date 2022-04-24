Trending:
N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 2

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 7:21 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 10 4 2 6
Canha lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .308
Nimmo cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .302
S.Marte rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .254
Lindor ss 5 0 2 1 0 1 .313
Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .254
Do.Smith 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Escobar 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Davis dh 3 2 2 1 1 1 .261
Guillorme 2b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .217
McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Jankowski cf-lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .318
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 2 1 9
Varsho cf-c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Alcántara 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .133
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Walker 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .167
Beer dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .341
McCarthy rf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .120
b-Hummel ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .156
Perdomo 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .188
c-K.Marte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Ahmed ss 3 0 2 1 0 0 .286
Herrera c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .063
a-P.Smith ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279
New York 100 001 220_6 10 0
Arizona 000 100 100_2 6 3

a-lined out for Herrera in the 7th. b-struck out for McCarthy in the 9th. c-lined out for Perdomo in the 9th.

E_Alcántara 2 (3), Herrera (4). LOB_New York 8, Arizona 5. 2B_S.Marte (2), Guillorme (1), Ahmed (1), Perdomo (2). HR_Davis (1), off Widener; Walker (4), off Megill. RBIs_Lindor (12), Jankowski (1), S.Marte (13), Davis (2), Walker (7), Ahmed (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Canha, Lindor 2); Arizona 3 (Alcántara, Varsho, Walker). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Arizona 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Peralta. GIDP_McCann.

DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Perdomo, Walker).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Megill, W, 3-0 6 2-3 5 2 2 1 7 92 2.35
Lugo, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.70
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.75
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner 5 4 1 0 0 4 78 1.00
Wendelken, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 4.91
Uceta 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 21 10.80
Widener 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 9.00
Pérez 1-3 2 1 0 0 0 11 15.75
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.57

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-0, Widener 3-1. HBP_Uceta (McCann), Widener (S.Marte).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_2:56. A_23,570 (48,686).

