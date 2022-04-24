N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 2

New York Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 6 10 4 Totals 33 2 6 2 Canha lf 5 1 1 0 Varsho cf-c 4 0 1 0 Nimmo cf 0 0 0 0 Alcántara 3b 4 0 1 0 S.Marte rf 4 1 1 1 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 5 0 2 1 Walker 1b 4 1 1 1 Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 Beer dh 4 0 0 0 Do.Smith 1b 0 0 0 0 McCarthy rf-cf 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 5 0 0 0 Hummel ph 1 0 0 0 Davis dh 3 2 2 1 Perdomo 2b 3 1 1 0 Guillorme 2b 4 2 2 0 K.Marte ph 1 0 0 0 McCann c 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 2 1 Jankowski cf-lf 3 0 1 1 Herrera c 1 0 0 0 P.Smith ph-rf 1 0 0 0

New York 100 001 220 — 6 Arizona 000 100 100 — 2

E_Alcántara 2 (3), Herrera (4). DP_New York 0, Arizona 1. LOB_New York 8, Arizona 5. 2B_S.Marte (2), Guillorme (1), Ahmed (1), Perdomo (2). HR_Davis (1), Walker (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Megill W,3-0 6 2-3 5 2 2 1 7 Lugo H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 2

Arizona Bumgarner 5 4 1 0 0 4 Wendelken L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 Uceta 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 Widener 1 1 1 1 0 1 Pérez 1-3 2 1 0 0 0 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0

Widener pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Uceta (McCann), Widener (S.Marte).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_2:56. A_23,570 (48,686).

