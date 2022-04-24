Trending:
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 2

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 7:21 pm
< a min read
      
New York Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 6 10 4 Totals 33 2 6 2
Canha lf 5 1 1 0 Varsho cf-c 4 0 1 0
Nimmo cf 0 0 0 0 Alcántara 3b 4 0 1 0
S.Marte rf 4 1 1 1 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0
Lindor ss 5 0 2 1 Walker 1b 4 1 1 1
Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 Beer dh 4 0 0 0
Do.Smith 1b 0 0 0 0 McCarthy rf-cf 3 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 5 0 0 0 Hummel ph 1 0 0 0
Davis dh 3 2 2 1 Perdomo 2b 3 1 1 0
Guillorme 2b 4 2 2 0 K.Marte ph 1 0 0 0
McCann c 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 2 1
Jankowski cf-lf 3 0 1 1 Herrera c 1 0 0 0
P.Smith ph-rf 1 0 0 0
New York 100 001 220 6
Arizona 000 100 100 2

E_Alcántara 2 (3), Herrera (4). DP_New York 0, Arizona 1. LOB_New York 8, Arizona 5. 2B_S.Marte (2), Guillorme (1), Ahmed (1), Perdomo (2). HR_Davis (1), Walker (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Megill W,3-0 6 2-3 5 2 2 1 7
Lugo H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Arizona
Bumgarner 5 4 1 0 0 4
Wendelken L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Uceta 2-3 1 2 2 2 0
Widener 1 1 1 1 0 1
Pérez 1-3 2 1 0 0 0
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0

Widener pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Uceta (McCann), Widener (S.Marte).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_2:56. A_23,570 (48,686).

Sports News

Top Stories