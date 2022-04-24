N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 2

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Canha lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Varsho cf-c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Beer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Do.Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCarthy rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hummel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Perdomo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|K.Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Jankowski cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Herrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|P.Smith ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|100
|001
|220
|—
|6
|Arizona
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
E_Alcántara 2 (3), Herrera (4). DP_New York 0, Arizona 1. LOB_New York 8, Arizona 5. 2B_S.Marte (2), Guillorme (1), Ahmed (1), Perdomo (2). HR_Davis (1), Walker (4).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Megill W,3-0
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Lugo H,3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bumgarner
|5
|
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Wendelken L,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Uceta
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Widener
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pérez
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Widener pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Uceta (McCann), Widener (S.Marte).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_2:56. A_23,570 (48,686).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.