Sports News

N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 5

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 1:25 am
New York Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 6 9 6 Totals 36 5 8 5
Nimmo cf 5 2 2 0 Hummel lf 5 1 1 1
S.Marte rf 4 1 2 1 K.Marte 2b 5 0 1 0
Lindor ss 4 0 1 1 Davidson 3b 3 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 2 Alcántara pr 0 0 0 0
Do.Smith 1b 1 0 0 0 Walker 1b 5 1 1 2
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 Beer dh 4 1 1 0
Canó dh 4 0 1 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0
Canha lf 4 0 0 0 P.Smith rf 3 1 2 0
Jankowski lf 0 0 0 0 Varsho cf-c 3 1 1 2
McNeil 2b 4 2 1 0 Herrera c 2 0 1 0
McCann c 4 1 1 2 Peralta ph 1 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 0 0 0 0
McCarthy ph-cf 1 0 0 0
New York 000 102 200 1 6
Arizona 001 000 121 0 5

DP_New York 1, Arizona 0. LOB_New York 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Nimmo (2), P.Smith (2), K.Marte (5), Hummel (1). HR_McCann (1), Walker (3), Varsho (4). SF_Lindor (1), Varsho (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Peterson 5 2-3 3 1 1 1 3
Dr.Smith H,4 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Shreve 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
May H,1 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2
Díaz W,1-0 1 1 1 1 0 2
Lugo S,1-2 1 0 0 0 1 2
Arizona
Gallen 5 2 1 1 1 7
Pérez 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Wendelken 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Uceta 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Melancon L,0-2 1 2 1 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:29. A_20,939 (48,686).

Top Stories