N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 5

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|6
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|8
|5
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Hummel lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|S.Marte rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|K.Marte 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Davidson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Alcántara pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Do.Smith 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beer dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Canó dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Jankowski lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho cf-c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Herrera c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Peralta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCarthy ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|102
|200
|1
|—
|6
|Arizona
|001
|000
|121
|0
|—
|5
DP_New York 1, Arizona 0. LOB_New York 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Nimmo (2), P.Smith (2), K.Marte (5), Hummel (1). HR_McCann (1), Walker (3), Varsho (4). SF_Lindor (1), Varsho (2).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peterson
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Dr.Smith H,4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Shreve
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|May H,1
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Díaz W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Lugo S,1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallen
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Pérez
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Wendelken
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Uceta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon L,0-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:29. A_20,939 (48,686).
