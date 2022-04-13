N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 6

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|9
|9
|9
|6
|10
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.333
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Marte rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Alonso dh
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.267
|Escobar 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.263
|Do.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.091
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.381
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Nido c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|6
|11
|
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.091
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Harper rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.143
|Castellanos lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.304
|Segura 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|1-Bohm pr-1b
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.600
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.158
|Camargo 1b-3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|Stott 3b-2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Hoskins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Muzziotti cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|001
|214
|001_9
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|102
|201_6
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Vierling in the 8th.
1-ran for Segura in the 6th.
LOB_New York 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Alonso 2 (3), Lindor (2), Castellanos 2 (4), Camargo (1). 3B_Escobar (1). HR_Nimmo (2), off Nola; Alonso (2), off Brogdon; Harper (1), off Díaz. RBIs_Nimmo (2), Alonso 5 (10), McNeil (4), Marte (5), Do.Smith (1), Stott 2 (3), Vierling (2), Castellanos (4), Bohm (1), Harper (2). SF_Do.Smith, Bohm.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Nido 2, Canha 2); Philadelphia 5 (Gregorius 2, Vierling, Schwarber, Stott). RISP_New York 3 for 8; Philadelphia 5 for 15.
Runners moved up_Stott, Vierling. GIDP_Nido, Marte.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Gregorius, Camargo; Gregorius, Segura, Camargo).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 2-0
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|96
|3.27
|Reid-Foley
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|10.80
|Rodríguez
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|17
|15.43
|Ottavino
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Lugo, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|5.40
|Díaz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|3.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 1-1
|3
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|76
|6.75
|Domínguez
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|2.45
|Jones
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|32
|13.50
|Brogdon
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|9.00
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.50
|Falter
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|32
|6.23
Inherited runners-scored_Rodríguez 1-0, Ottavino 2-2, Domínguez 3-0, Jones 1-0, Brogdon 2-2. HBP_Nola 2 (Canha,McNeil), Jones (Do.Smith), Reid-Foley (Segura).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_4:04. A_31,190 (42,792).
