N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 6

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 9 9 9 6 10 Nimmo cf 3 1 1 1 2 2 .333 Lindor ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .250 Marte rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .231 Alonso dh 5 2 3 5 0 1 .267 Escobar 3b 2 1 1 0 3 0 .263 Do.Smith 1b 3 0 0 1 0 3 .091 Canha lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .381 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .318 Nido c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .273

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 9 6 6 11 Schwarber dh 4 0 0 0 1 3 .091 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 1 2 .238 Harper rf 3 2 1 1 2 0 .143 Castellanos lf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .304 Segura 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .353 1-Bohm pr-1b 1 1 0 1 0 0 .600 Gregorius ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .158 Camargo 1b-3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .500 Stott 3b-2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .286 Vierling cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .000 a-Hoskins ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Muzziotti cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

New York 001 214 001_9 9 0 Philadelphia 000 102 201_6 9 0

a-grounded out for Vierling in the 8th.

1-ran for Segura in the 6th.

LOB_New York 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Alonso 2 (3), Lindor (2), Castellanos 2 (4), Camargo (1). 3B_Escobar (1). HR_Nimmo (2), off Nola; Alonso (2), off Brogdon; Harper (1), off Díaz. RBIs_Nimmo (2), Alonso 5 (10), McNeil (4), Marte (5), Do.Smith (1), Stott 2 (3), Vierling (2), Castellanos (4), Bohm (1), Harper (2). SF_Do.Smith, Bohm.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Nido 2, Canha 2); Philadelphia 5 (Gregorius 2, Vierling, Schwarber, Stott). RISP_New York 3 for 8; Philadelphia 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Stott, Vierling. GIDP_Nido, Marte.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Gregorius, Camargo; Gregorius, Segura, Camargo).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 2-0 5 5 1 1 3 7 96 3.27 Reid-Foley 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 22 10.80 Rodríguez 1-3 0 2 2 2 1 17 15.43 Ottavino 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 Lugo, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 5.40 Díaz 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 3.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, L, 1-1 3 1-3 3 3 3 3 5 76 6.75 Domínguez 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 20 2.45 Jones 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 32 13.50 Brogdon 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 10 9.00 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.50 Falter 2 1 1 1 1 1 32 6.23

Inherited runners-scored_Rodríguez 1-0, Ottavino 2-2, Domínguez 3-0, Jones 1-0, Brogdon 2-2. HBP_Nola 2 (Canha,McNeil), Jones (Do.Smith), Reid-Foley (Segura).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_4:04. A_31,190 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.