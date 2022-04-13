On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 6

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 5:25 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 9 9 9 6 10
Nimmo cf 3 1 1 1 2 2 .333
Lindor ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .250
Marte rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .231
Alonso dh 5 2 3 5 0 1 .267
Escobar 3b 2 1 1 0 3 0 .263
Do.Smith 1b 3 0 0 1 0 3 .091
Canha lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .381
McNeil 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .318
Nido c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .273
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 9 6 6 11
Schwarber dh 4 0 0 0 1 3 .091
Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 1 2 .238
Harper rf 3 2 1 1 2 0 .143
Castellanos lf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .304
Segura 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .353
1-Bohm pr-1b 1 1 0 1 0 0 .600
Gregorius ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .158
Camargo 1b-3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .500
Stott 3b-2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .286
Vierling cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .000
a-Hoskins ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Muzziotti cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
New York 001 214 001_9 9 0
Philadelphia 000 102 201_6 9 0

a-grounded out for Vierling in the 8th.

1-ran for Segura in the 6th.

LOB_New York 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Alonso 2 (3), Lindor (2), Castellanos 2 (4), Camargo (1). 3B_Escobar (1). HR_Nimmo (2), off Nola; Alonso (2), off Brogdon; Harper (1), off Díaz. RBIs_Nimmo (2), Alonso 5 (10), McNeil (4), Marte (5), Do.Smith (1), Stott 2 (3), Vierling (2), Castellanos (4), Bohm (1), Harper (2). SF_Do.Smith, Bohm.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Nido 2, Canha 2); Philadelphia 5 (Gregorius 2, Vierling, Schwarber, Stott). RISP_New York 3 for 8; Philadelphia 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Stott, Vierling. GIDP_Nido, Marte.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Gregorius, Camargo; Gregorius, Segura, Camargo).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 2-0 5 5 1 1 3 7 96 3.27
Reid-Foley 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 22 10.80
Rodríguez 1-3 0 2 2 2 1 17 15.43
Ottavino 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Lugo, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 5.40
Díaz 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 3.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, L, 1-1 3 1-3 3 3 3 3 5 76 6.75
Domínguez 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 20 2.45
Jones 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 32 13.50
Brogdon 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 10 9.00
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.50
Falter 2 1 1 1 1 1 32 6.23

Inherited runners-scored_Rodríguez 1-0, Ottavino 2-2, Domínguez 3-0, Jones 1-0, Brogdon 2-2. HBP_Nola 2 (Canha,McNeil), Jones (Do.Smith), Reid-Foley (Segura).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_4:04. A_31,190 (42,792).

