N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 6

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|9
|9
|9
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Marte rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Harper rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Alonso dh
|5
|2
|3
|5
|
|Castellanos lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Escobar 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Do.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Bohm pr-1b
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Camargo 1b-3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Nido c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stott 3b-2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoskins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Muzziotti cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|001
|214
|001
|—
|9
|Philadelphia
|000
|102
|201
|—
|6
DP_New York 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_New York 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Alonso 2 (3), Lindor (2), Castellanos 2 (4), Camargo (1). 3B_Escobar (1). HR_Nimmo (2), Alonso (2), Harper (1). SF_Do.Smith (1), Bohm (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer W,2-0
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Reid-Foley
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Rodríguez
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Ottavino
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lugo H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Díaz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola L,1-1
|3
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Domínguez
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Jones
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Brogdon
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Falter
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_Nola 2 (Canha,McNeil), Jones (Do.Smith), Reid-Foley (Segura).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_4:04. A_31,190 (42,792).
