N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 5

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 5:16 pm
1 min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 5 14 5 3 12
Mullins dh 4 1 0 0 0 0 .205
Santander rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Mancini 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .236
Hays lf 5 1 4 1 0 0 .279
Odor 2b 5 1 3 1 0 2 .200
Mateo ss 4 0 1 0 1 2 .238
McKenna cf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .250
Bemboom c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .130
a-Urías ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .203
Gutierrez 3b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .148
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 10 10 9 4 9
LeMahieu 2b 5 3 1 0 0 0 .313
Judge rf 5 2 2 4 0 1 .296
Rizzo 1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .290
Stanton dh 4 0 1 1 1 2 .243
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .197
Gallo lf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .153
Locastro cf 2 2 1 0 2 0 .286
Gonzalez ss 3 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Higashioka c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .128
Baltimore 011 000 003_5 14 5
New York 000 041 14x_10 10 0

a-walked for Bemboom in the 9th.

E_Gutierrez 2 (3), Mateo 2 (4), Baumann (1). LOB_Baltimore 13, New York 6. 2B_Hays 3 (7), McKenna (2), Odor 2 (4), Mancini (4), Rizzo (4), Gonzalez (1), LeMahieu (4). HR_Judge (5), off Fry. RBIs_Gutierrez (3), Mancini (8), Hays (9), Odor (5), McKenna (2), Gonzalez 2 (2), Judge 4 (10), Rizzo (19), Stanton (13), Donaldson (5). SB_Locastro (3). CS_Locastro (1). SF_Gonzalez. S_Bemboom.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 9 (Gutierrez, McKenna 2, Mancini, Odor 3, Mullins 2); New York 2 (Gallo, Stanton). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 15; New York 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Judge. GIDP_Donaldson, LeMahieu.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Gutierrez, Odor, Mancini; Gutierrez, Mancini).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann, L, 1-1 4 1-3 5 4 0 1 5 76 0.93
Baker 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 5.62
Baumann 1 2-3 3 2 1 2 0 47 6.14
Fry 1 1-3 1 4 3 1 4 37 10.29
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon 4 2-3 7 2 2 1 4 83 3.26
Castro, W, 2-0 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 10 2.45
Peralta, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.45
Loáisiga, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 19 6.75
Green 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.32
Marinaccio 2-3 4 3 3 0 2 31 11.25
Luetge 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 5.68

Inherited runners-scored_Baker 2-1, Fry 2-0, Castro 1-0, Loáisiga 2-0, Luetge 1-0. HBP_Taillon (Mullins), Fry (Higashioka). WP_Baumann, Fry, Taillon(2), Marinaccio.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:51. A_29,268 (47,309).

Top Stories