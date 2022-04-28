N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 5

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|5
|14
|5
|3
|12
|
|Mullins dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Mancini 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Hays lf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Odor 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|McKenna cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|a-Urías ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Gutierrez 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.148
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|10
|10
|9
|4
|9
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Judge rf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.296
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.243
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.197
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.153
|Locastro cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|Gonzalez ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.128
|Baltimore
|011
|000
|003_5
|14
|5
|New York
|000
|041
|14x_10
|10
|0
a-walked for Bemboom in the 9th.
E_Gutierrez 2 (3), Mateo 2 (4), Baumann (1). LOB_Baltimore 13, New York 6. 2B_Hays 3 (7), McKenna (2), Odor 2 (4), Mancini (4), Rizzo (4), Gonzalez (1), LeMahieu (4). HR_Judge (5), off Fry. RBIs_Gutierrez (3), Mancini (8), Hays (9), Odor (5), McKenna (2), Gonzalez 2 (2), Judge 4 (10), Rizzo (19), Stanton (13), Donaldson (5). SB_Locastro (3). CS_Locastro (1). SF_Gonzalez. S_Bemboom.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 9 (Gutierrez, McKenna 2, Mancini, Odor 3, Mullins 2); New York 2 (Gallo, Stanton). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 15; New York 6 for 15.
Runners moved up_Mancini, Judge. GIDP_Donaldson, LeMahieu.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Gutierrez, Odor, Mancini; Gutierrez, Mancini).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, L, 1-1
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|0
|1
|5
|76
|0.93
|Baker
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.62
|Baumann
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|47
|6.14
|Fry
|1
|1-3
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|37
|10.29
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|4
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|83
|3.26
|Castro, W, 2-0
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|2.45
|Peralta, H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.45
|Loáisiga, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|6.75
|Green
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.32
|Marinaccio
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|31
|11.25
|Luetge
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|5.68
Inherited runners-scored_Baker 2-1, Fry 2-0, Castro 1-0, Loáisiga 2-0, Luetge 1-0. HBP_Taillon (Mullins), Fry (Higashioka). WP_Baumann, Fry, Taillon(2), Marinaccio.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:51. A_29,268 (47,309).
